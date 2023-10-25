 Skip to content

Monster Racing League update for 25 October 2023

Halloween Cup Competition

Win your very own customized monster model! Place in the top 3 on the Halloween Cup Competition Leaderboard and win a model of your very own customized monster, shipped right to your door!
Scare yourself and all the other monsters racing through graveyards, freaky fields and spooky canyons. Win your very own customized monster model! Place in the top 3 on the Halloween Cup Competition Leaderboard and win a model of your very own customized monster, shipped right to your door!

Featuring 3 tracks:

Cemetery Roads
Speed past petrified trees as you navigate this cemetery circuit track featuring spooky fences, two side roads, an overpass, gravestones and bats… lots of bats.

Spooky Summit
Weave your way up this monochrome mountain peak in this point to point race featuring dangerous rock walls, webs and even more bats.

Pumpkin Fields
Short looped track set in an eerie pine forest, featuring hairpin bends, three route choices and lit by spooky jack-o’-lanterns - oh my gourd!

Also in this release:

  • Various performance improvements and bug fixes.

Booyaa!

