Win your very own customized monster model! Place in the top 3 on the Halloween Cup Competition Leaderboard and win a model of your very own customized monster, shipped right to your door!

Special Event: "Halloween Cup Competition"

Featuring 3 tracks:

Cemetery Roads

Speed past petrified trees as you navigate this cemetery circuit track featuring spooky fences, two side roads, an overpass, gravestones and bats… lots of bats.

Spooky Summit

Weave your way up this monochrome mountain peak in this point to point race featuring dangerous rock walls, webs and even more bats.

Pumpkin Fields

Short looped track set in an eerie pine forest, featuring hairpin bends, three route choices and lit by spooky jack-o’-lanterns - oh my gourd!

Also in this release:

Various performance improvements and bug fixes.

Booyaa!