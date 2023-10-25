 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Open Fishing XL update for 25 October 2023

Tiny patch to fix the biggest fish achievement.

Share · View all patches · Build 12527036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The biggest fish achievement was previously broken, changed one string and now it should work. Note: Haven't tested this but it should work now. If not let me know on the steam community or the discord.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2230541 Depot 2230541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link