The biggest fish achievement was previously broken, changed one string and now it should work. Note: Haven't tested this but it should work now. If not let me know on the steam community or the discord.
Open Fishing XL update for 25 October 2023
Tiny patch to fix the biggest fish achievement.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2230541 Depot 2230541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update