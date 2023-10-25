Spooky, Scary, Halloween Login Rewards!

Share · View all patches · Build 12526957 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 01:59:02 UTC by Wendy

Special Login Rewards for a Frightful Hallow’s Eve!

Oct 19, 2023 (Thur) 00:00 (UTC) - Nov 7, 2023 (Tue) 23:59 (UTC)

Login during the event for rewards:

[table equalcells=1][tr][td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr][tr][td][Jukebox] Halloween Night in Wonderland[/td]

[td][Event] Mad Scientist Marni's Mechanical Box[/td]

[td]Mischievous Jack Box[/td]

[td][Event] Shakatu's Splendid Box[/td][/tr][/table]

[color=#ffa339]Daily Rewards Details[/color]

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Day 1[/td]

[td]

[Jukebox] Halloween Night in Wonderland[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 2[/td]

[td]

Advice of Valks (+60)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 3[/td]

[td]

Marni's Fuel Box[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 4[/td]

[td]

Mystical Artisan's Memory Bundle[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 5[/td]

[td]

3,000 Loyalties[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 6[/td]

[td]

Patrigio's Apparel Bag[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 7[/td]

[td]

Cron Stone x300[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 8[/td]

[td]

[Event] Rare Courser Training Box[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 9[/td]

[td]

Advice of Valks (+80)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 10[/td]

[td]

[Event] Marni's Endurance Potion

[color=#ff5f54]*Recovers 100 Energy![/color][/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 11[/td]

[td]

[Event] Enhancement Help Kit III[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 12[/td]

[td]

Mad Scientist Marni's Mechanical Box[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 13[/td]

[td]

[Event] Mischievous Jack Box[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 14[/td]

[td]

[Event] Shakatu's Splendid Box[/td]

[/tr][/table]

* Additional Notices

Unreceived login rewards due to missed logins during the event period cannot be recovered.

You must log in with a level 7 or higher character to receive login rewards.

Login rewards can only be collected once per Family.

You can collect a second login reward when you play for an hour (or more) on Saturday and Sunday. This only applies to Adventurers that have less than the maximum number of stamps available and have not collected all the login rewards during the event period.

Pearl Abyss reserves the right to change or cancel the event depending on mitigating circumstances. If changes are made, they can be found on this event page.

Event items may have restrictions (sale/trade) and/or different binding settings/expiration dates. Due to this reason, these items cannot be transferred or restored.

For details such as whether the item is bound, please refer to the in-game item description.

Items and/or rewards that were used normally cannot be recovered.

Participating in the event using inappropriate methods may result in a cancellation/retrieval of your reward(s) and/or restriction from the game.

For any questions or concerns regarding the event, please contact us via [Support].

Any content not mentioned on this page is subject to the [Black Desert Event Rules].

[color=#e8b6ef]What Rewards Await You Today?[/color]

[color=#e8b6ef]More Rewards with the Daily Special & Special Pass![/color]

Daily Special Pass Period:

Oct 18, 2023 (Wed) after maintenance - Nov 29, 2023 (Wed) before maintenance

Daily Special Rewards Availability Period:

Oct 18, 2023 (Wed) after maintenance - Dec 13, 2023 (Wed) before maintenance

[color=#e8b6ef]Daily Special[/color]

Tap the icon next to the minimap to access the Daily Special!



You can grab lots of rewards once per day just by logging in!

[color=#ff857a]Daily Special Pass[/color]

Additional rewards are given each day when you purchase the Autumn Daily Special Pass from the Pearl Shop!

Enjoy your adventures with even more rewards!

Increased Additional Benefits with the Daily Special Pass!

[table][tr][td]

Daily Special Pass

3,500 Pearls[/td]

[/tr][/table]

[color=#ff857a]Items that can be obtained through the Daily Pass![/color]

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Day[/td]

[td]Grab just by logging in![/td]

[td]Rewards with the Special Pass[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 1[/td]

[td]

Cron Stone x100[/td]

[td]

Lost Skar[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 2[/td]

[td]

Valks' Cry x10[/td]

[td]

Value Pack (7 Days)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 3[/td]

[td]

Premium Elixir Box x2[/td]

[td]

[Event] Maid for Hire Box[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 4[/td]

[td]

[Event] Special Food Box[/td]

[td]

Choose Your Glorious Storage Box[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 5[/td]

[td]

500 Loyalties[/td]

[td]

[Event] Choose Your 7-Day Box[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 6[/td]

[td]

Memory Fragment x10[/td]

[td]

Artisan's Memory x40[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 7[/td]

[td]

Cron Stone x100[/td]

[td]

[Event] Premium Outfit Box[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 8[/td]

[td]

[Event] Dim Origin of Dark Hunger x4[/td]

[td]

[Event] Dim Origin of Dark Hunger x4[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 9[/td]

[td]

Advice of Valks (+50)[/td]

[td]

Daily Special Box II[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 10[/td]

[td]

Secret Book of Florin x5[/td]

[td]

[Event] Giovan Grolin's Support Scroll x5[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 11[/td]

[td]

Item Collection Increase Scroll x5[/td]

[td]

Supreme Old Moon Box[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 12[/td]

[td]

Extra Life EXP Scroll x5[/td]

[td]

[Event] Sealed Book of Life (7 Days)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 13[/td]

[td]

Advice of Valks (+70)[/td]

[td]

Advice of Valks (+100)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr][td]Day 14[/td]

[td]

[Event] Dim Origin of Dark Hunger x4[/td]

[td]

[Event] Dim Origin of Dark Hunger x4[/td][/tr][/table]



▲ Lost Skar Preview

[Event] Dim Origin of Dark Hunger Details [color=#ff5f54](Increase Enhancement Chance up to +300 ↑)[/color]

How to use [Event] Dim Origin of Dark Hunger

【1】

Prepare +100 stacks. (Excluding stacks from Valk’s Cry and Adventure Log)

【2】

Summon the Black Spirit, open the enhance window, and go to Devour.

【3】

Select the [Event] Dim Origin of Dark Hunger and press devour!

Stacks increased for every [Event] Dim Origin of Dark Hunger used

+100 ~ +104 → +6!

+105 ~ +115 → +5!

+116 ~ +129 → +4!

+130 ~ +159 → +3!

+160 ~ +209 → +2!

+210 ~ +291 → +1!

+292 ~ +299 → +1 with a 97.9% chance!

Any unused [Event] Dim Origin of Dark Hunger will be removed during the Dec 27, 2023 maintenance.

Choose Your Glorious Storage Box Details

First bundle of selectable items (select one):

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]

Velia

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[td]

Calpheon City

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[td]

Valencia City

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[td]

Grána

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[/tr][/table]

Second bundle of selectable items (select one):

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]

Heidel

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[td]

liya Island

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[td]

O'draxxia

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[td]

Duvencrune

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[/tr][/table]

Third bundle of selectable items (select one):

[table equalcells=1][tr]

[td]

Moodle Village

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[td]

Dalbeol Village

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[td]

Byeot County

Storage +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[/tr][/table]

Daily Special Box II Details

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]

Inventory +8 Expansion Coupon[/td]

[td]

Item Brand Spell Stone x2[/td]

[td]

Combat & Skill EXP 300% Scroll (60 min) x4[/td]

[td]

Item Collection Increase Scroll x10[/td]

[td]

2000 Loyalties[/td]

[/tr][/table]

[Event] Special Food Box Details

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]

[Event] Assorted Jeon x2[/td]

[td]

[Event] Sweet Sikhye x2[/td]

[td]

[Event] Delicious Japchae x2[/td]

[/tr][/table]

[Event] Supreme Old Moon Box Details

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]

[Event] Supreme Old Moon Scroll x5

* Use the [Event] Supreme Old Moon Scroll to increase Item Drop Rate by 50%.[/td]

[/tr][/table]