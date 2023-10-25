 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 25 October 2023

Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.87.53

Share · View all patches · Build 12526845

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween Event:

  • The Wonder Building Giant Jack-o-Lantern is now available. Holding the feast can reduce citizens' stress and obtain pumpkin treats.
  • The recipe for the Pumpkin treats is now available in the Candy Workshop.
  • The recipe for the Pumpkin Head is now available in tailors.
  • The output and size of pumpkins will increase during the event. Opening a new game can obtain Pumpkin Seeds.
  • Special events will be triggered during the Halloween event.
  • Citizens equipped with a Pumpkin Head during the event will have a special appearance.
  • The remodeling Scarecrow of farmlands will have a special appearance during the event.
  • Houses and marketplaces will be added with festive decorations during the event.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the problem that the Attractiveness provided by tourist demands is negative.

Contact us:
Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community

