Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.87.53

Halloween Event:
- The Wonder Building Giant Jack-o-Lantern is now available. Holding the feast can reduce citizens' stress and obtain pumpkin treats.
- The recipe for the Pumpkin treats is now available in the Candy Workshop.
- The recipe for the Pumpkin Head is now available in tailors.
- The output and size of pumpkins will increase during the event. Opening a new game can obtain Pumpkin Seeds.
- Special events will be triggered during the Halloween event.
- Citizens equipped with a Pumpkin Head during the event will have a special appearance.
- The remodeling Scarecrow of farmlands will have a special appearance during the event.
- Houses and marketplaces will be added with festive decorations during the event.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the problem that the Attractiveness provided by tourist demands is negative.
