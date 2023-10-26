DevBlog 39: Update 1.8

Greetings Commanders,

Once again we are happy to make live an update featuring new units and a brand new map to explore!

In this update you can diversify your early game with three brand new infantry units. Use their new abilities to help conquer the boreal forest in Peridot, a brand new PVP map. Along with this comes tons of bug fixes and more!





Fight over precious timber found in Peridot’s boreal forest. Control the central sight tower to gain the upperhand. Utilize clear cut sections to outflank your opponent and the high ground to stay out of sight.

Long chat messages will no longer get abruptly cut off

The Camera Zoom Speed slider is now working as intended at all speeds

Salvaging will no longer have a chance to break the population cap

Health regeneration bug on Blacklist units has been corrected

Hyperion: Saturation Bombing ability can now be cast outside of range. The Hyperion will move within range before casting

Saturation Bombing ability can now be cast outside of range. The Hyperion will move within range before casting Hyperion: Jump targeting no longer snaps to an invisible grid.

Jump targeting no longer snaps to an invisible grid. Rocket Trooper description updated to correctly inform the unit deals bonus damage to tanks and airborne units

description updated to correctly inform the unit deals bonus damage to tanks and airborne units Units can no longer reset their auto-attack cooldown by being ordered to move after an attack

Units and Commanders that are currently equipped in a match lobby loadout will have descriptions appearing correctly

Roster slots and icons will now display descriptions correctly

Battlelines: Factions now appear in the correct order

Factions now appear in the correct order Post-match statistics are now correctly labeled

The Ownership filter has been removed from the Avatar tab

The Quality filter has been removed from the Army tab

The scoreboard will now correctly display all units in loadout

Remember, if you are still Crossfire curious you can try our:



Single-player Content

Campaign Act 1: Missions 1, 2 and 3 which will introduce you to our world and the beginnings of Black Lists story

Skirmish vs. A.I on all multiplayer maps for all your comp/A.I smashing desires with all factions and commanders being available to fight against

Multi-player content

Standard PvP Mode on all multiplayer maps, for head to head player combat

COOP skirmish, to set up custom games with your friends

Battlelines mode, to smash armies together with a total focus on their macro-management

Commander Cardinal, his special abilities and a set loadout of units for you to master You’ll notice the demo exists in a separate server space aside from the main game to give new commanders a taste of this RTS before purchasing and diving into the main game with our veterans.



For those who love a deep dive and want to completely customize their battlefield experience, here is a guide to the game’s built-in level editor:

https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/CFL_MapMaker_UserGuide_v3.pdf

Be sure to give it a try and share your creations with others on the Steam Workshop! It's a powerful yet accessible tool that goes beyond just level editing.



We have put together a Fan Kit for all your content creator needs - incl. artworks, unit cards, logos etc. here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

We also have some dedicated assets for streamers like overlays etc. here:

https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z

The observant among you, a useful skill for any battle commander, we’ll notice we didn’t have an update last month. We are instead rolling that one into this one, so this live update is larger than usual. We hope you enjoy the new map and look forward to see how your tactics develop with the new units.