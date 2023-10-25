Squad Update

Squads

You can now hold shift to select multiple towers, selecting 3 units allows you to form a squad from them. We have also added an Auto Squad button when clicking units for the lazy people.

Primary units take both of their secondary units buffs plus they receive their own buff. While secondary units only apply their own buff to themselves. For example a squad of 1 machine gunner and 2 assault will have these buffs: Machinegunner buff {+10% range, +5% Damage, +5% Damage}, Assault {+5% Damage}, Assault {+5% Damage}.

So you may select 1 Primary Unit to base the squad on, and 2 secondary units to form the squad and provide bonuses to. You can also choose to make a squad of entirely secondary units.

You also will have to disband the squad to sell the units within it.

Primary Units include:

Anti Tank +15% Armor Pen

Sharpshooter +10% Range

Shotgunner +10% Attack speed

Machinegunner +10% Range

Grenadier +10% Explosive Radius

Paratrooper +10% Attack speed

Flamethrower +1 Additional Burn Tick

MED Tanks +5% Armor Pen, +5% Damage

AT Guns +5% Attack Speed + 5% Range

Secondary's include:

Rifleman +5% Range

Assault +5% Damage

Semi Auto Rifleman +2.5% Range +2.5% Damage

Light Infantry +5% Attack speed

Gunslinger +4% Attack speed

Armored Cars +3% Armor Pen, +3% Damage

Light Tanks +3% Armor Pen, +3% Damage

Unit UI Changes



We have altered the way the UI looks when you click a unit.

First off, the name card of the unit is now also the upgrade button. It still functions the same.

You will now see a Black and White Star Badge on some units. This is to indicate that they are a primary unit for squad creation and will be a squad lead.

When you click on a unit that is in a squad, their squamates name cards will appear below their own. You can click these name cards to swap to that unit in the squad

When you click a unit and hover over one of its stats. you will now get a detailed breakdown of how it was calculated. This includes upgrades, Squads buffs, etc. It is shown below:

Balancing

Reworked Forest 2 map path.

Reworked range bonus for height. The bonus is now 40% of the height difference compared to the lowest point on the path, with a maximum of 1000 range buff. Versus previously being 33% of the closest point of the path.

Nerfed enemy assault infantry, this unit now has 32.5 health from 40. And 240 movement speed from 270.

We will be looking to see how these squads numbers affect the balance, so they are bound to change.

We have also added more hints to the loading screen.

Bugs Squished: