v0.5.3 - XP Rebalance

XP Rebalance + QoL and bug fixes.

Save files from v0.5.2 are compatible.

XP & Wisdom Adjustments

We’ve extended XP rewards to include all abilities and recipes. The majority of abilities grant XP during use, with some offering unique approaches to XP gain, such as the athletics ability "Tumbling," which bestows XP when successfully dodging an attack.

XP Log

Added an XP log. By clicking the "XP" tab in your notification log, you can review all recent XP gains for both skill experience and wisdom.



Tooltip Display

Additionally, a new setting "Show XP Gain" has been added. Enable this option under General -> Tooltips to show exact XP gains for all abilities and recipes.



Additional Changes

The XP log will show a warning when no XP gained due to the soft level cap being reached (keep in mind, the level cap can be raised by investing skill points).

Doubled the amount of experience gained while travelling.

Discovering new tiles while travelling will now reward travel XP, provided the travel skill is unlocked.

Reduced Wisdom Gained when killing a monster.

Reduced/tweaked Weapon Mastery XP granted on attack.

Modified the Weapon Mastery XP awarded upon attack, with a general decrease.

Added a new mechanic to reward bonus wisdom for defeating enemies higher than your level, at a rate of 10% per over level. This is shown in the XP log as "dangerous fight".

Java Version

Updated Java version from Java 14 to Java 21.



This gives significant performance improvements on some systems, and also fixes lag issues experienced by some users.

New Player Experience & Polish

Some initial steps to improve the experience in subtle ways. This is part of an ongoing initiative which includes UI modifications, providing clearer starting guidance, and ensuring consistent storytelling.

All classes now start with basic clothing. While there is something to be said for the classic roguelike experience of starting with nothing, for our story which starts you off as a bold adventurer, it was not fitting to begin barefoot!

An escape ladder has been added to the starter dungeon, and the "Escape" tutorial message will now appear upon first entering a town or dungeon. This change is to create a more dramatic exit. The dead-end felt just wrong. Ascend from the depths; your journey is just beginning!

In character creation, equipment and supplies are now displayed side by side, reducing the need for a scrollbar. Items are now sorted by type so you can quickly see what weapon you are getting which should be helpful if you are rerolling many times.

Rebalanced the volume of all music tracks to ensure a consistent audio backdrop to your adventures.

The volume levels of loud sound effects (doors, barrels, dog deaths) have been reduced for more uniform audio balance.

Improved loot User Interface (UI). This redesigned UI will not obscure the object being looted. We want you to see what it is you're looting!



Stat Sources

To provide clearer insight into your character stats, contributing factors to a stat's total value are displayed within the stat tooltip.



Other Changes

Show "real damage" in hit splashes and in the notification log, instead of showing overkill damage. For example, if a creature has 5 health left, the maximum you can hit is a 5. This was necessary to make damage gained from XP consistent with the damage visually dealt.

Reduced ability "Sidewinder Style" energy cost from 5 per turn to 2 per attack, and point cost from 3 to 2.

Tweaked Sagohai's dialog to make it less silly (it will be changed again in the future).

Increased Duudahl's health from 180hp to 240hp.

Added new item "Scroll of Discovery: Warrapt", which can be purchased everywhere the Chivalry scroll can be purchased. This item was meant to be added with the Warrapt update but was missed. Note - scrolls of discovery are temporary until a proper in-game method of discovering each skill is implemented.

Any character with the "Oath of The Fallen" passive can now use Ahnais statues, not only the knight.

On loading screen show what module is loading during "Loading Modules" phase, for example "Loading Module...Abilities"

Bug Fixes