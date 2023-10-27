Patch Notes（Rev 2890）

Thank you for your interest in Early Access.

This mini-update mainly improves the tempo and difficulty of the early stages of the game, as well as the playing environment.

Player

The initial movement speed of the player's ship has been increased.

Reduced experience required to level up.

Battle and enemy

Reduced the time limit for battles caused by enemy reactions in the early to mid stages of the operation.

Shortened the time limit for Threatening Enemy Reaction battles.

Adjustments have been made to ease the appearance pattern and number of enemy appearances in battles in the early to mid stages of the operation.

The movement speed of enemies moving at high speed has been slowed down.

Graphics

Aim guides indicating the direction of fire are now displayed around your ship.

Adjusted the background of battles caused by Threatening Enemy Reaction.

The UI of the rank-up button in aircraft and weapon modifications has been adjusted.

Added optional items

Added an item for adjusting the dead zone when using the gamepad in the options.

Bug fixes