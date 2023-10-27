 Skip to content

9th Sentinel Sisters update for 27 October 2023

Patch Notes（Rev 2890）

Build 12526379

Thank you for your interest in Early Access.
This mini-update mainly improves the tempo and difficulty of the early stages of the game, as well as the playing environment.

Player

  • The initial movement speed of the player's ship has been increased.
  • Reduced experience required to level up.

Battle and enemy

  • Reduced the time limit for battles caused by enemy reactions in the early to mid stages of the operation.
  • Shortened the time limit for Threatening Enemy Reaction battles.
  • Adjustments have been made to ease the appearance pattern and number of enemy appearances in battles in the early to mid stages of the operation.
  • The movement speed of enemies moving at high speed has been slowed down.

Graphics

  • Aim guides indicating the direction of fire are now displayed around your ship.
  • Adjusted the background of battles caused by Threatening Enemy Reaction.
  • The UI of the rank-up button in aircraft and weapon modifications has been adjusted.

Added optional items

  • Added an item for adjusting the dead zone when using the gamepad in the options.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed typos in the Iai blade description text.

Changed files in this update

