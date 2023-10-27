Patch Notes（Rev 2890）

Thank you for your interest in Early Access.
This mini-update mainly improves the tempo and difficulty of the early stages of the game, as well as the playing environment.
Player
- The initial movement speed of the player's ship has been increased.
- Reduced experience required to level up.
Battle and enemy
- Reduced the time limit for battles caused by enemy reactions in the early to mid stages of the operation.
- Shortened the time limit for Threatening Enemy Reaction battles.
- Adjustments have been made to ease the appearance pattern and number of enemy appearances in battles in the early to mid stages of the operation.
- The movement speed of enemies moving at high speed has been slowed down.
Graphics
- Aim guides indicating the direction of fire are now displayed around your ship.
- Adjusted the background of battles caused by Threatening Enemy Reaction.
- The UI of the rank-up button in aircraft and weapon modifications has been adjusted.
Added optional items
- Added an item for adjusting the dead zone when using the gamepad in the options.
Bug fixes
- Fixed typos in the Iai blade description text.
Changed files in this update