v0.1.5.0 Patch Notes

🚀 <-- This rocket denotes a fix that community members directly helped our dev team fix. Thanks to all of you who send in bug reports!
Bug Fixes
Flight & Map
- 🚀 Fixed: Orbital decay fix causes vessels to travel sideways above Eeloo at certain altitudes [1]
- 🚀 Fixed: EVA Kerbals are unable to move along vessels via magboots or ladders while in Orbit [1]
- 🚀 Fixed: Loading screen soft locks after a revert to launch while game is paused [1]
- 🚀 Fixed: A.I.R.B.R.A.K.E.S. mirror symmetry clones deploy backwards [1]
- 🚀 Fixed: Fairings fly towards celestial bodies after being jettisoned [1]
- 🚀 Fixed: Vessel focus behavior is wrong when using stack separators [1]
- 🚀 Fixed: Kerbals in non-launch assemblies are lost when launching the vessel [1]
- Implemented conic section highlighting when cursor hovers over trajectories in Map view
- Fixed: Discarded stage's orbit changes when timewarping with acceleration
- Fixed: Joints break when decoupling parts on vessels with physicsless parts
- Fixed: EC drains at the rate used by active reaction wheel even after torque is disabled and no actual torque is being applied
- Fixed: Vessel stage deploys after the Go button is pressed while time warp is above 1x and then dropped down to 1x
- Fixed: LV-99 XL gear sometimes hover above runway upon landing
- Fixed: Celestial body trajectories are a solid color when viewed in the Map or Tracking Station
- Fixed: Light tree shows all green lights earlier than intended on maneuver burn timer
- Fixed: Decoupled stage without probe core/pod is controllable
Optimizations
- Optimized CPU use for cloud rendering
- Optimized MessageCenter to improve performance in flight scene
- Improved GPU performance at KSC by rendering KSC ground during terrain prepass
- Improved CommandBuffer performance by delaying execution until end of frame, avoiding unnecessary UpdateRenderBounds work
- Fixed: Drastic loss of performance during a specific time of day in Kerbin's atmosphere
- Fixed: Vessel splashed-down behavior causes performance to drop
- Fixed: Water and cloud render textures cause memory leak
- Fixed: Stranded references in the Simulation Update code
- Fixed: ParametricLineGenerator leaks memory
- Fixed: Memory leaks from VegatationSystem
- Removed unnecessary code when returning to main menu
- Removed unnecessary calls in SetOceanMaterial code
- Removed unnecessary planet textures to reduce GPU memory
- Removed unnecessary calls in GetLiftVector code
- Reduced memory usage on water rendering
- Reduced unnecessary calls in the IVAPortraits code
Saving & Loading
- Fixed: Unable to launch a vessel under the Workspaces folder from the Launchpad menu at KSC
Parts & Stock Vessels
- Added gridfin parts GRFN-125 and GRFN-250
- 🚀 Fixed: Extended engine bells load from save in wrong state for Cornet, Trumpet and Tuba engines [1]
- Updated mesh generation code for fairings
- Fixed: LY-60 and LY-90 landing legs wheels are misaligned or flipped when extended
- Fixed: Separating any part from ST-Micro-1 truss causes all remaining child joints connected to any other ST-Micro-1 truss on the active vessel to break
- Fixed: Docking ports cannot always be targeted
- Fixed: LT-1 landing leg does not align to the ground when extended
- Fixed: Ground parts under compression fully extend during timewarp in game
- Fixed: Antenna ranges for fixed antennas not calculated correctly
- Fixed: Rover wheels lose steering at low velocity
- Fixed: Drag system errors when loading a vessel in atmospheric flight
UI / UX
- 🚀 Fixed: Part Tooltip Info in the VAB shrinks or enlarges until it disappears on cursor hover [1]
- Updated UI for Kerbal Manager
- Updated Part Manager UI style
Construction
- 🚀 Fixed: Max Impact statistic shows twice in part info tooltip [1]
- Reenabled ALT to disable stack attach
- Increased timeout for Fairing and Wing edit icons
- Fixed: A.I.R.B.R.A.K.E.S do not open when selecting Deploy in the parts manager in the VAB
- Fixed: Vessels with changed assembly roots cause failure of surface attached parts, as well as broken save behavior
- Fixed: Triangle panels placed with mirror symmetry are not oriented correctly
- Fixed: The RA-15 antenna appears inverted when placed in mirror symmetry mode on a vessel in the VAB
- Fixed: The DTS-M1 antenna is not oriented correctly when placed in mirror symmetry mode on a vessel in the VAB
- Fixed: The Pegasus 1 ladder appears inverted when placed in mirror symmetry mode on a vessel in the VAB
- Fixed: The Communotron 16-S antenna appears inverted when placed in mirror symmetry mode on a vessel in the VAB
Environments
-
Cloud lighting and shading improvements
- Application of atmosphere transmittance to cloud lighting
- Unification of ambient light calculation for ray-marched, baked, and scaled clouds
- Recalculation of average position for clouds to accommodate density
- Updating scattering to use average/weighted position estimated from density samples
- Moving some code into functions, and separating cloud shadows out of scaled cloud shader and into a new shader that renders below the atmosphere
-
🚀 Fixed: Lighting is not consistent from all camera angles when viewing the surface near the poles of several celestial bodies [1]
-
🚀 Fixed: Lighting is inconsistent at Laythe’s north pole [1]
-
🚀 Fixed: Lighting is inconsistent at Vall’s north pole **[1]*** Changed lighting at sunsets by using atmospheric scattering to soften lighting - sunsets are now realistically red on Kerbin, blue on Duna, etc.
-
Improved atmospheric scattering integration on terrain and clouds to make atmospheres softer and horizons smoother
-
Improved cloud blending with the atmosphere
-
Implementation of biome and triplanar mesh bucketing for terrain rendering
-
Optimized cloud shadows
-
Adjusted dynamic resolution calculation for clouds
-
Increased Eve's atmosphere scatter height
-
Fixed: Wrong scale on KSC light colliders creating log spam
-
Fixed: Decals not visible at higher altitudes above Eeloo
-
Fixed: Water is invisible when landing at a specific location on the surface of Eve
-
Fixed: Bop's polar crater appears distorted in map and tracking station
-
Fixed: Terrain spikes at Bop's south pole
-
Fixed: seen from orbit, Jool's surface disappears while medium quality clouds are enabled
EVA
- Fixed: Attaching a decoupler that creates a fairing too close to the MK1 Command Pod which prevents Kerbals from exiting vessel
- Improved self shadowing on Kerbal skin materials
- Improved smoothness of the blink animation
FX & Audio
- Adjusted Logitech Lighting FX when vehicle crashes
- Adjusted Logitech Lighting colors when reaching some celestial bodies
- Fixed: Wingtip vortices jump when entering celestial frame of reference
- Fixed: Incorrect key colors during docking control for Logitech Lighting FX
- Fixed: Booster engine VFX spawn to the side when flying past ~21.5k altitude on Kerbin
Tutorials
- Fixed: Reverting after using the Tutorial Menu to return to flight causes soft lock
Localization
- Text updated for antialiasing options in Settings
Modding
- Upgraded Unity to version 2022.3.5f1
Known Issues
Gridfins GRFN-125 and GRFN-250 Are Not Affected by SAS: This is due to a recently identified problem with control surfaces and how they interact with SAS. SAS is intended to work with Gridfins in the future, but for now they are manual control only.
PF-AD-XL 2500 Fueled Adapter Is Invisible When Viewed in VAB and Flight: We are aware of issue and are investigating.
First Time User Experience Prompt Does Not Appear When Vessel Loses Power for the First Time in Flight: This is new to v0.1.5.0, and we are investigating.
Submitting Bug Reports and Feedback
If you'd like to provide feedback about this build, there are many different ways to do so:
Submit Feedback through the Game Launcher
Suggest a Change on the KSP Forums
Join us on Discord to Discuss Potential Changes
Bug reports should be shared to either:
_Private Division Customer Support
Dedicated Bug Reports on the KSP Subforum_
Changed files in this update