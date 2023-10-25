v0.1.5.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12526347 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 20:33:15 UTC by Wendy

🚀 <-- This rocket denotes a fix that community members directly helped our dev team fix. Thanks to all of you who send in bug reports!

Bug Fixes

Flight & Map

🚀 Fixed: Orbital decay fix causes vessels to travel sideways above Eeloo at certain altitudes [1]

🚀 Fixed: EVA Kerbals are unable to move along vessels via magboots or ladders while in Orbit [1]

🚀 Fixed: Loading screen soft locks after a revert to launch while game is paused [1]

🚀 Fixed: A.I.R.B.R.A.K.E.S. mirror symmetry clones deploy backwards [1]

🚀 Fixed: Fairings fly towards celestial bodies after being jettisoned [1]

🚀 Fixed: Vessel focus behavior is wrong when using stack separators [1]

🚀 Fixed: Kerbals in non-launch assemblies are lost when launching the vessel [1]

Implemented conic section highlighting when cursor hovers over trajectories in Map view

Fixed: Discarded stage's orbit changes when timewarping with acceleration

Fixed: Joints break when decoupling parts on vessels with physicsless parts

Fixed: EC drains at the rate used by active reaction wheel even after torque is disabled and no actual torque is being applied

Fixed: Vessel stage deploys after the Go button is pressed while time warp is above 1x and then dropped down to 1x

Fixed: LV-99 XL gear sometimes hover above runway upon landing

Fixed: Celestial body trajectories are a solid color when viewed in the Map or Tracking Station

Fixed: Light tree shows all green lights earlier than intended on maneuver burn timer

Fixed: Decoupled stage without probe core/pod is controllable

Optimizations

Optimized CPU use for cloud rendering

Optimized MessageCenter to improve performance in flight scene

Improved GPU performance at KSC by rendering KSC ground during terrain prepass

Improved CommandBuffer performance by delaying execution until end of frame, avoiding unnecessary UpdateRenderBounds work

Fixed: Drastic loss of performance during a specific time of day in Kerbin's atmosphere

Fixed: Vessel splashed-down behavior causes performance to drop

Fixed: Water and cloud render textures cause memory leak

Fixed: Stranded references in the Simulation Update code

Fixed: ParametricLineGenerator leaks memory

Fixed: Memory leaks from VegatationSystem

Removed unnecessary code when returning to main menu

Removed unnecessary calls in SetOceanMaterial code

Removed unnecessary planet textures to reduce GPU memory

Removed unnecessary calls in GetLiftVector code

Reduced memory usage on water rendering

Reduced unnecessary calls in the IVAPortraits code

Saving & Loading

Fixed: Unable to launch a vessel under the Workspaces folder from the Launchpad menu at KSC

Parts & Stock Vessels

Added gridfin parts GRFN-125 and GRFN-250

🚀 Fixed: Extended engine bells load from save in wrong state for Cornet, Trumpet and Tuba engines [1]

Updated mesh generation code for fairings

Fixed: LY-60 and LY-90 landing legs wheels are misaligned or flipped when extended

Fixed: Separating any part from ST-Micro-1 truss causes all remaining child joints connected to any other ST-Micro-1 truss on the active vessel to break

Fixed: Docking ports cannot always be targeted

Fixed: LT-1 landing leg does not align to the ground when extended

Fixed: Ground parts under compression fully extend during timewarp in game

Fixed: Antenna ranges for fixed antennas not calculated correctly

Fixed: Rover wheels lose steering at low velocity

Fixed: Drag system errors when loading a vessel in atmospheric flight

UI / UX

🚀 Fixed: Part Tooltip Info in the VAB shrinks or enlarges until it disappears on cursor hover [1]

Updated UI for Kerbal Manager

Updated Part Manager UI style

Construction

🚀 Fixed: Max Impact statistic shows twice in part info tooltip [1]

Reenabled ALT to disable stack attach

Increased timeout for Fairing and Wing edit icons

Fixed: A.I.R.B.R.A.K.E.S do not open when selecting Deploy in the parts manager in the VAB

Fixed: Vessels with changed assembly roots cause failure of surface attached parts, as well as broken save behavior

Fixed: Triangle panels placed with mirror symmetry are not oriented correctly

Fixed: The RA-15 antenna appears inverted when placed in mirror symmetry mode on a vessel in the VAB

Fixed: The DTS-M1 antenna is not oriented correctly when placed in mirror symmetry mode on a vessel in the VAB

Fixed: The Pegasus 1 ladder appears inverted when placed in mirror symmetry mode on a vessel in the VAB

Fixed: The Communotron 16-S antenna appears inverted when placed in mirror symmetry mode on a vessel in the VAB

Environments

Cloud lighting and shading improvements Application of atmosphere transmittance to cloud lighting Unification of ambient light calculation for ray-marched, baked, and scaled clouds Recalculation of average position for clouds to accommodate density Updating scattering to use average/weighted position estimated from density samples Moving some code into functions, and separating cloud shadows out of scaled cloud shader and into a new shader that renders below the atmosphere

🚀 Fixed: Lighting is not consistent from all camera angles when viewing the surface near the poles of several celestial bodies [1]

🚀 Fixed: Lighting is inconsistent at Laythe’s north pole [1]

🚀 Fixed: Lighting is inconsistent at Vall’s north pole **[1]*** Changed lighting at sunsets by using atmospheric scattering to soften lighting - sunsets are now realistically red on Kerbin, blue on Duna, etc.

Improved atmospheric scattering integration on terrain and clouds to make atmospheres softer and horizons smoother

Improved cloud blending with the atmosphere

Implementation of biome and triplanar mesh bucketing for terrain rendering

Optimized cloud shadows

Adjusted dynamic resolution calculation for clouds

Increased Eve's atmosphere scatter height

Fixed: Wrong scale on KSC light colliders creating log spam

Fixed: Decals not visible at higher altitudes above Eeloo

Fixed: Water is invisible when landing at a specific location on the surface of Eve

Fixed: Bop's polar crater appears distorted in map and tracking station

Fixed: Terrain spikes at Bop's south pole

Fixed: seen from orbit, Jool's surface disappears while medium quality clouds are enabled

EVA

Fixed: Attaching a decoupler that creates a fairing too close to the MK1 Command Pod which prevents Kerbals from exiting vessel

Improved self shadowing on Kerbal skin materials

Improved smoothness of the blink animation

FX & Audio

Adjusted Logitech Lighting FX when vehicle crashes

Adjusted Logitech Lighting colors when reaching some celestial bodies

Fixed: Wingtip vortices jump when entering celestial frame of reference

Fixed: Incorrect key colors during docking control for Logitech Lighting FX

Fixed: Booster engine VFX spawn to the side when flying past ~21.5k altitude on Kerbin

Tutorials

Fixed: Reverting after using the Tutorial Menu to return to flight causes soft lock

Localization

Text updated for antialiasing options in Settings

Modding

Upgraded Unity to version 2022.3.5f1

Known Issues

Gridfins GRFN-125 and GRFN-250 Are Not Affected by SAS: This is due to a recently identified problem with control surfaces and how they interact with SAS. SAS is intended to work with Gridfins in the future, but for now they are manual control only.

PF-AD-XL 2500 Fueled Adapter Is Invisible When Viewed in VAB and Flight: We are aware of issue and are investigating.

First Time User Experience Prompt Does Not Appear When Vessel Loses Power for the First Time in Flight: This is new to v0.1.5.0, and we are investigating.

Submitting Bug Reports and Feedback

If you'd like to provide feedback about this build, there are many different ways to do so:

Submit Feedback through the Game Launcher

Suggest a Change on the KSP Forums

Join us on Discord to Discuss Potential Changes

Bug reports should be shared to either:

_Private Division Customer Support

Dedicated Bug Reports on the KSP Subforum_