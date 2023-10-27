10/27 Luminous Skies: A Short Adventure Update

Added Fionn to the recuitable roster of characters and the Shepherd character class as a result. [LS:ASA DLC]

A Shepherd typically finds themselves as a guide to those in need of protection. Their spell roster is largely devoted to warding off enemy attacks with only a handful of attack or utility spells. More often they have to rely on their mastery of a secondary weapon to do any significant damage. Make no mistake, any healing abilities of a Shepherd are insignificant when compared to those of the Cleric, Enchanter, Mystic, or [REDACTED].

Adjusted armor types to one of the classes, nothing important, for now [LS:ASA all versions]

Added animation effects when applicable to certain conversations [LS:P]

We hope you are enjoying the game and have a great day.