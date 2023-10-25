In search of a new home in Beyond Episode 20: Strange Worlds

Salutations, Universe Architects!

Coming to you live from the outer reaches of our galactic neighborhood, we are ready to present the next chapter of the Beyond - Episode 20: Strange Worlds.

Semblance is looking for a new home that could harbor life. But it seems that Earth is extremely rare… will she find another? As we start the search, get ready to encounter very alien exoplanets— some terribly hot, others torn apart by gravity, all unfit to harbor the beginnings of life. What strange worlds will she find?

Moving farther away from the Sun

Players went on a widespread journey as we charted the lives of stars in the H-R Diagram through Episodes 18 and 19. With the full range of stars understood, players will be moving farther out into the milky way in search of distant systems with planets. Traverse and discover five new generators of exciting exoplanets—Fomalhaut’s Ring, WASP-12b, Awohali, Kepler-70b and Janssen.

You’ll notice some missions call back to earlier generators as we delve deeper into the story of finding another Earth-look-alike. Help Semblance learn about other star systems by upgrading some of the old generators

The Brink of Doom is Coming

Put a ring on it with twelve new "Series II" trait cards including ‘Diamond Crust.’ Live on the edge with ‘Brink of Doom’ as we follow Semblance in her search for a new home. These strange worlds have fascinating traits, even if they wouldn’t be a great place to move into!

The 3D Garden is Expanding

Space is expansive and so is our 3D garden! As we go beyond the stars, we’ve made more overall improvements to the garden.

Distance units now change when zooming in/out in the Beyond garden.

Improved models, textures and new particle effects were required for Episode 20’s exoplanet generators both on the tree and in the garden.

More to Enjoy

Of course, there’s more to uncover:

Two new constellations join the night sky including a familiar companion - Canis Major and Ursa Minor.

A cluster of ten new achievements have also made its way into the Beyond simulation.

Fixed by popular demand: Alpha Centauri now appears correctly in the garden with all three of its suns present in one instance and in the correct distance.

Lowered the taps required to unlock the Beyond from 400 to 200.

Visual fix: Sedna doesn’t get enough sunlight on iOS.

Fun fact: Did you know? The production time and quantity for generators roughly corresponds to the mass of the celestial body. Van Maanen’s Star is small, and has a quick production speed - but it doesn’t produce as much stardust as the much slower, larger Arcturus. Overall it produces more per second - but the timer corresponds to its mass.

The Beyond Episode 20: Strange Worlds is available to all players on Steam today and will be available on iOS and Android on 10/30/2023.

Driven by her need for continued survival, Semblance is on a mission to find a new home. So far, her observations have not been fruitful. What’s missing … or is she looking in the right place?

Game Fixes & Improvements

This build also contains improvements and fixes for some recent challenging bugs:

Possible fix: We’ve had a major issue where ads cannot be closed on Android - this has been blocking some people from watching any ads. We’re introduced a fix in this version, let us know if the issue continues to persist.

Neural Network functionality now works across multiple devices.

If you’ve been following the dev diary and livestream, there’s more content planned before the end of the year. Look out as we release more information over time. Thank you to all of our players who are providing continuous feedback to help iron out some of the issues we’ve been having. We are able to tackle them fast the more support we receive to reproduce these bugs. We appreciate each and everyone’s help!

Always stay cellular!

– The Cells Team