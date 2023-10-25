New Scary Humans

🚀 BIG NEWS, GAMERS! 🚀

Hey there, champs! We've been grinding hard, listening to every piece of feedback you threw our way. Guess what? We basically rebuilt the entire game just for you! Presenting the revamped and supercharged version you've all been waiting for! 🎮💥

🔥 WHAT'S NEW? 🔥

🚀 Upgraded Game Engine - Smoother, faster, and spookier! Expect more FPS and even scarier humans lurking around.

🧠 Memory Boost - Rooms and foes will now remember you! No more "Who dis?" when you switch rooms.

🌌 Seamless Room Scrolling - Dive deeper into the game with our immersive room transitions.

🗺️ Efficient Map System - Navigate like a pro with our user-friendly guide-on-the-go.

🎉 Bigger & Badder - More challenges, more enemies, and simply... more of EVERYTHING! Think you can handle it?

🏆 New Achievements - Ready to flex those gaming muscles? Unlock and show off your skills as you conquer the game.

Get ready to jump into this wicked ride! Keep the feedback coming and let's keep leveling up together! 🎮🔥