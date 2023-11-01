Patch 1.1.10 - post release patch

Hey artists,
The first patch of Behind the Frame VR is now live. This patch includes tons of improvements like extending how long text appears on the screen and left handed version. You can view the patch notes below!
Improvements
- Made notebook remember its position when the player has repositioned it
- Reduced the frequency of the "AHA" VO line to 30%
- Improved the Jack puzzle, so it now picks up letters more easily
- Added an outline as you hover UI elements and the notebook
- Extended how long text (dialogue and object descriptions) appear on screen
- Implemented a left handed version, there’s now a toggle to switch between right handed and left handed versions
- Made the coffee pot's collider bigger
- Simplified UI sliders so these are easier to use
- Updated the bread's texture once it's toasted, so it visibly toasted
- Adding an icon at the beginning of CH1 to show the player that there's a notebook and how to open it
- Added particle effects throughout the chapters to hint players, so it's more clear what objects they need to interact with
- Performance improvements
- Added details about the Oculus/PSVR2 controls in-game
Bug fixes
- Addressed a bug present when recentering the game
- Improving how the hands are seen through objects
- Making UI for dialogue lines more visible
- Fixed a bug with moving the notebook, it’ll now remain in place while you’re painting on the canvas
- Other minor fixes
-Riv Otter
Changed files in this update