Patch 1.1.10 - post release patch

Hey artists,

The first patch of Behind the Frame VR is now live. This patch includes tons of improvements like extending how long text appears on the screen and left handed version. You can view the patch notes below!

Improvements

Made notebook remember its position when the player has repositioned it

Reduced the frequency of the "AHA" VO line to 30%

Improved the Jack puzzle, so it now picks up letters more easily

Added an outline as you hover UI elements and the notebook

Extended how long text (dialogue and object descriptions) appear on screen

Implemented a left handed version, there’s now a toggle to switch between right handed and left handed versions

Made the coffee pot's collider bigger

Simplified UI sliders so these are easier to use

Updated the bread's texture once it's toasted, so it visibly toasted

Adding an icon at the beginning of CH1 to show the player that there's a notebook and how to open it

Added particle effects throughout the chapters to hint players, so it's more clear what objects they need to interact with

Performance improvements

Added details about the Oculus/PSVR2 controls in-game

Bug fixes

Addressed a bug present when recentering the game

Improving how the hands are seen through objects

Making UI for dialogue lines more visible

Fixed a bug with moving the notebook, it’ll now remain in place while you’re painting on the canvas

Other minor fixes

-Riv Otter