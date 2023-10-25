Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.9.5 - New Mission Update!

Added a new mission, Hotel Hell. It's a wave defense mission where players defend a hotel building against enemy attack, and defuses bombs planted by enemies.
Weapons:
It's now possible to pick up ammo from any weapon that uses the same ammo type than the player's weapon. When items on ground are shown by holding down the Alt key, the ammo icon is shown after weapon's name text if it uses the same ammo type.
Added 5% critical hit chance for player's weapons. It's increased by an additional +0.5% per Weapon Quality Level (+5% max at level 10). Damage is multiplied by 1.5x or 2x for best 1/5. Damage numbers are colored in yellow and red when show damage is enabled. Grenade launchers and rocket launchers can't crit.
Weapons have now Mobility ratings that replaces the old (small, heavy I, heavy II) categories.
Added two new weapons, Scorpion EVO 3 and MC51.
Added a better looking model for MG3.
Added a new model for laser trip mines.
When using the grenade launcher part of the M16 M203, the weapon icon's grenade launcher part is colored yellow.
Small adjustments in weapons stats.
UI:
The equipment selector pie menu that is used with controllers has now icons for all items instead of just text.
The weapon/ammo widget in the screen bottom right also shows icons for grenades instead of text.
Removed weapon type text from the weapon/ammo widget.
Animations:
Added a lot of animations for certain actions that were missing them, for example bomb defuse/plant, interacting with computers, burning stuff, picking up a weapon etc.
Added turn in place animations for player characters.
Added weapon recoil animations.
AI team:
AI teammates now gather front of a door and move in slowly walking and aiming down sights when commanded to assault through doors/stairs.
AI teammates crouch if the player is crouching.
Models:
Added a new model for the air defense system that has cannons, missiles, and rotating radar.
Improved model for the enemy turret. Also has a small rotating motion detector/radar.
Sounds:
Most of sound effect volumes are now reduced if there is a wall between the player and sound location. Multiple walls reduce the sound volume more than a single wall.
Misc fixes and improvements:
Fixed a bug that caused escaping civilians get stuck when trying to vault.
Fixed a bug that caused interacting with items complete even the player gets downed during process.
Fixed an issue that caused Dexter's Booby Traps spawn under stairs when placed on stairs.
Fixed an issue that caused AI chars unable to follow player if vaulted while crouching.
Fixed an issue that caused enemies sometimes get stuck after vaulting.
Enemies who spot players has now their off-screen indicators turned on right away on Easy and Normal (on harder turned on when they start shooting).
Off-screen indicators on screen bottom should be now a bit more accurate.
Fixed a bug that caused mission item notify markers (on control panels, gas cans etc) be visible through floors for the host player in multiplayer.
Fixed a bug that caused joining a game through Steam invites didn't work after hosting a game (unless visited the multiplayer menu).
Fixed a bug that caused joining a game through Steam invites not work if the player was already in a multiplayer game.
Some additional minor fixes.
