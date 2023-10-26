Share · View all patches · Build 12524734 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 16:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello, non-floaty humans!

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire 1.0 is NOW LIVE with more veggies, more clothes, and many more anti-veggie foes!

Make history. Anger Dracula. Grow veggies. And above all, have fun!

Thank you all for your support throughout development! Your suggestions and feedback has given us so much, and we’re so excited to unveil everything we’ve been working on for you!

We have added so much new content for 1.0 launch, and we hope you enjoy the scale of the finished game.

🌿 What's New in Voltaire's World? 🌿

Prepare for a whirlwind of thrilling content, including:

🦇 New Vampiric Classes: Embrace your inner vampire with unique character classes!

🦄 New Bosses: Face off against formidable new foes and test your skills!

🌌 New Biomes: Explore captivating new environments!

🌿 New Consumables: Discover new items to aid you on your journey!

🧛‍♂️ New Costumes: Customize Voltaire's look with fresh attire!

🎯 New Mini-Games: Delight in spooky and entertaining challenges!

🔄 New Progression Systems: Hone your character with evolving gameplay features!

📏 New Max Level: Attain new heights of power and capability!

🖥️ Improved Steam Deck Experience: Delight in optimized gameplay on the Steam Deck!

🎉 Improved Game Modes: Revel in enhancements for an even better gaming experience!

🕒 Improved Balance, Inputs, and Quality of Life: Savor a more refined and polished game!

AND MORE!

We're a small indie studio, and we cherish your unwavering support. Here's how you can get involved:

💥 Share with Friends

Spread the word to your fellow gamers. Let them know the game is here, and they won't want to miss out on the action!

🌟 Steam Reviews

After playing, share your thoughts with a review on Steam. Your feedback guides other non-floaty humans and helps us refine the game.

💥 Share on Social Media

Utilize #VoltaireTheVeganVampire or #Voltaire to share your in-game adventures and connect with like-minded players!

No pressure though, we’re just happy to have you here!

If you come across any bugs or have valuable feedback, we'd love to hear from you! Join our Discord community and follow us on Twitter for the latest updates and direct communication with the devs. We're eager to enhance your gaming experience!

Thank you for joining us on this epic vegan adventure! 🦇🌿🎮

🦇 Ta-ta for now 🦇