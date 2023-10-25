HALLOWEEN HORRORS EVENT

A shocking new update is here for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam!

HALLOWEEN HORRORS returns to haunt you all...

Our annual frightfest brings a terrifying assortment of nightmarish new looks, along with a new game update packed with feature tweaks and improvements suggested by our scarily dedicated players!

Game Changes

Before we get to the gorey details of this year's special event, here are some of the highlights of our latest game update...

Tyrant Buffs & Bonus EXP

As of now, _everyone _can see Tyrant buff overlays (red, green and blue for rex / spino / acro boosts). Previously these would only be visible to the dinosaur who received the buff.



This change allows Tyrants to see who they just gave a boost to, and lets humans know if they are fighting a buffed enemy. This is something which has been long requested, and we feel it's a positive change for everybody.

Another tweak related to this is that Tyrants no longer automatically get bonus points for roaring. Instead, they now gain additional EXP for every dinosaur buffed within their roar's range. This rewards actually helping your team instead of just roaring for fun with nobody around.

Taming the Tupa

Flyers have always been one of the most problematic classes to balance, but we still keep trying. This update brings some major changes to the Tupa that make it slightly less of a nightmare to fight...



Aside from fixing bugs and exploits with the class (such as Tupa being able to land charge hits while hovering) we have added extra sound cues for when a nearby Tupa reaches charge speed, and adjusted its stats significantly.

Tupa players will now need to watch their stamina closely, as a more noticeable chunk is taken out of it whenever you ram into humans. This coupled with higher stamina drain when sprinting means you can get into situations where ramming is not allowed due to low stam. So watch that bar!



Remember you can conserve energy by simply diving downwards to gain speed, just angle your Tupa directly toward the ground while flying. This is more than enough to land deadly hits with Tupa's charge, allowing you to save stamina for an escape instead of relying on it to attack. To make up for higher stamina usage in general, Tupa's roar now provides much better stamina regeneration.

Fixes, Fixes and More Fixes...

Circle 5 remains a small and mostly part-time team with only a couple of programmers, so we're doing our best to address issues as they're reported by the community. This update we have worked with our players to improve wherever we can, resolving many edge cases with weapons and various exploits such as being able to deal extreme knockback by hitting humans in midair as a Bruiser.

We have now started our PlayStation beta but will continue deploying any fixes and improvements we can to the PC side while that is underway. Some small but fun changes this time include new community animations for the machete... (thanks to SpinoRavenger!)

Other community-requested changes include adjustments to the UI - such as a small but helpful tweak to class counts and their availability on the Class Select screen that now sees them update in realtime. Previously, they wouldn't refresh until you reopened the menu.

There are many other fixes, for example the flamethrower failing to delete Dilo puddles (they still like to leave a smelly cloud, but don't worry about that). You can view the full changelog further down, which also includes details on a few more balance tweaks such as making Oviraptor's pounce less of an "instant win button" and reducing the deadliness of zap traps a tad now that they hit more reliably.

Special Event:

Halloween Horrors



It's that most terrifying time of the year again! Our annual Halloween Horrors event is now LIVE, bringing a gaggle of ghastly new looks to strike fear into your enemies!

In-store we have a double-sized featured store set filled to the brim with horrifying new mutations! There are two new spooky skin packs -- the Jasper collection with their mesmerizing ghostly glows and the Nightmare collection which features a whole range of creepy creatures.



Capping it off is the 2023 Halloween Gift - open on a server to scare up to 24 other players with spooky items! The gift opener is cursed with a spine-tingling Satanic Royal Acro for their evil deed.

And of course, hundreds of previous Halloween items are back with _devilish _discounts!

Outside of the store SPOOKY DROPS have been enabled! These include new mutations, skins, and some seriously spooky sprays along with the creepy classics from yesteryear.

Feast your eyes on this year's entire nightmarish collection, if you dare...

Enter the Trello of Terror!

Coming Soon:

ULTIMATE EDITION DLC

Keep an eye out for the Ultimate DLC Collection coming VERY soon!

From _centigrade _to thalassic, these beasts are pulsing with energy and have unique particle effects.

Full Changelog

**

Flyer Changes:**

increased base speed needed for Tupa charge to activate

added a new sound cue when Tupa reaches charge speed

hitting humans with Tupa's air ram now costs a chunk of stamina

fixed Tupa dealing charge damage when moving slowly or in hover mode

fixed impact effects still playing if you fly slowly past a human without hitting them as Tupa

longer charge impact cooldown for Tupa

reduced tupa charge sphere radius

increased Tupa sprint stamina cost

reduced Tupa stamina regen rate

shorter Tupa roar cooldown period

increased stamina regained from Tupa roar

fixed Tupa gliding animation not playing properly

flyers must now be in hover mode for at least 1 second before they can sprint out of it

increased audible radius of Flyer whistling wind while diving

fixed one of the flyer diving wind sounds quietly looping forever

made flyers slow down from sprint in-air quicker

marking many targets at once as Ptera now combines the total EXP into a single onscreen message

Tyrant Changes:

Tyrant buff overlays are now visible to all players

players Tyrants now get bonus points for every player they buff when roaring

Acro now takes reduced damage when using its stomp attack

minor increase to Spino clawswipe range

improved blending between head and body for a couple of T.Rex skins

reduced audible range of distant Tyrant footstep booms

Ovi Changes:

reduced Oviraptor pounce maul damage from 50 to 40

doubled Oviraptor stamina consumption while mauling

Oviraptor's roar ability now has a buff timer in the corner to show its duration

Bruiser Changes:

allowed Carno to sprint while stunned

reduced stunned duration for Bruisers

longer charge impact cooldown for Pachy

increased Pachy's charge hit detection radius

Bruisers are now forbidden from landing charge attacks while in mid-air

increased knockback momentum from Ceratosaurus tailswipe attack

Weapon Changes:

increased effective range of Desert Eagle

regular shotgun now has a 1.25x crit multiplier

crit multiplier reduced assault cannon fire interval slightly

increased assault cannon unscoped recoil

lowered assault cannon crit damage from 2x to 1.5x

removed auto-firing for the assault cannon when holding primary fire down

fixed flameslammer grenades not working correctly when spam clicking

fixed flamethrower and flaregun not destroying dilo spit puddles

fixed a couple of exploits relating to weapon fire rate

increased total flaregun ammo from 4 to 6

increased ammo picked up by stungun

fixed zap traps not working when submerged in water or when clipping into models/terrain

stun animations now correctly end at the same time the stunned status effect ends

updated machete with new community-created animations

fixed most of the golden gun skins being too dark and contrasty

Other Changes:

reduced GTTC capture speed when dinosaurs are on the point to 25% of normal capture rate

of normal capture rate class select screen now refreshes total class counts and availability every few seconds

added a Quit Match option to the class select and team select screens

item descriptions no longer break when hovered on the right side of the screen

server gifts now display a warning that it's impossible to open them while in the main menu

gifts now display a warning that it's impossible to open them while in the main menu fixed a rare crash related to gift opening

fixed glow and reflection masking on certain dino skins

changed distance falloff behaviour of dino footstep sounds

added new Halloween Horrors cosmetic content

added support upcoming Ultimate DLC Collection

unique nameplates now show in the Esc menu while playing

set gas masks to use the secondary item slot, clipping be damned

re-enabled skeleton skins in the default inventory for halloween

allowed skeleton skins to equip all cosmetics, because why not

Happy Halloween!

-The Primal Carnage Team

