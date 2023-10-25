Patch notes - 2023.10.25

- Sceneries have been updated to support file deduplication. Alongside V1, V2 and V3 subdirectories, a new All subdirectory has been added that contains files shared by two or more versions of the same scenery. This reduces the game's download and installation size, and may drastically reduce the size of Steam Workshop mods once they are updated with support for this new system. FOR MODDERS: To update your scenery to support file deduplication, simply re-run the Workshop Uploader's validation process, and submit an update to your mod(s). Workshop Uploader will handle the file deduplication automatically.
- Fixed a Workshop Uploader bug mis-handling the Waypoint races. FOR MODDERS: To fix your Workshop mods with glitched Waypoint races, simply re-run the Workshop Uploader's validation process, and submit an update to your mod(s).
- Fixed add-on vinyls not loading from Steam Workshop mods if they were placed in the car directories. [new to CE]
- Fixed an issue where attempting to run the game in a window larger than the desktop resolution made the game window disappear. [original]
- Zoomed out the car selection viewport slightly to avoid cutting out the longest cars. [original]
- Fixed Alt+Enter squashing the car selection preview viewport. [new to CE]
- Fixed issues with saving and loading profiles with Unicode characters in names. [new to CE]
World Racing 2 update for 25 October 2023
