Spellmasons Update v1.21.2

Thanks to Pandize for general feedback!

feature: Teleport Trap! After level 5, at least 2 blue portals will spawn

that will allow players to teleport around the map.

Thanks Skillo

feature: Add urns that explode when damaged each with a unique effect

Thanks Skillo for this idea

balance: Increase poison base damage to 18

balance: Reduce probability of trap pickup spawning

balance: Increase number of pickups along with level size

balance: Immune units (in + levels) CAN be targeted

but cannot be damaged or recieve modifiers

(like curses)

i18n: Update Portugues Translation

Thanks to Iwashi kan ツ

fix: Clones and split units don't provide experience

when killed

Thanks enigmaticbacon for reporting this

fix: Players that rejoin should have endedTurn set to false

so they don't miss their turn when another player ends

their turn.

Thanks Kess from Discord!

fix: Ensure saves can only be made during

the player turn so it doesn't save a corrupted game state

fix: After load, set all player.endedTurn to false

so that loading a game wont skip the player turn

if players rejoin the game in an order where the first

person to join/load had ended their turn during the save

fix: Prevent rerolling from sometimes presents the same spell

you just saw

Thanks Lemdoran

fix: valid spawn logic for blue and red portals

it was denying valid spawn for portals that were close to walls that

should've been valid

fix: Target Arrow granting infinite range if

cast standing right up against a wall

Thanks Stench and others from Discord for reporting this issue

fix: Extra stat points hack

where you get extra lvl up stat points whenever

you load the game

Thanks Salazar for reporting this!

fix: UI: Ensure spell costs are up to date in the inventory

Thanks Mattmellow and others for reporting this

fix: Prevent Deathmason brothers

from attacking immediately after spawning if the original deathmason

is slain by an ally npc.

Thanks flowkrad from Steam and others for reporting this

fix: Ensure mage classes are visible on 1080p

screen

Thanks Coaldust Numbers and others for reporting this issue

fix: big bug in random number choice function favoring certain choices over others

fix: killing a clone of a deathmason from incrementing your "games won" stat

fix: UI: Ensure spell costs are up to date in the inventory

Thanks Mattmellow and Lemdoran for reporting this

fix: Ensure Pickup's emitters follow them

if they move (like pushing a portal)

fix: Attempt to fix duplicate pickup

issue on multiplayer

where a recently triggered pickup

is recreated.

fix: if over max hp, ensure healthcost spells

don't snap hp to max.

It is unusual to go over max hp but sacrifice does it.

Thanks enigmaticbacon

fix: If spellcost is refunded cooldowns are too

Refund freeze if no targets

Thanks Kekis!

fix: Prevent deathmason death from killing all NPCs

unless it is the original deathmason. Any summoned deathmason

should not kill NPCs.

Thanks H4D3S for reporting

fix: hiding broken tooltip images

UI: Allow modifier keys (ctrl, shift, alt) in hotkeys

Thanks Lemdoran and Skillo

UI: Assign hotkeys to side bars spell slots

Thanks Lemdoran and Skillo

UI: Hide broken images in UI Prompt