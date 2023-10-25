Spellmasons Update v1.21.2
Thanks to Pandize for general feedback!
feature: Teleport Trap! After level 5, at least 2 blue portals will spawn
that will allow players to teleport around the map.
Thanks Skillo
feature: Add urns that explode when damaged each with a unique effect
Thanks Skillo for this idea
balance: Increase poison base damage to 18
balance: Reduce probability of trap pickup spawning
balance: Increase number of pickups along with level size
balance: Immune units (in + levels) CAN be targeted
but cannot be damaged or recieve modifiers
(like curses)
i18n: Update Portugues Translation
Thanks to Iwashi kan ツ
fix: Clones and split units don't provide experience
when killed
Thanks enigmaticbacon for reporting this
fix: Players that rejoin should have endedTurn set to false
so they don't miss their turn when another player ends
their turn.
Thanks Kess from Discord!
fix: Ensure saves can only be made during
the player turn so it doesn't save a corrupted game state
fix: After load, set all player.endedTurn to false
so that loading a game wont skip the player turn
if players rejoin the game in an order where the first
person to join/load had ended their turn during the save
fix: Prevent rerolling from sometimes presents the same spell
you just saw
Thanks Lemdoran
fix: valid spawn logic for blue and red portals
it was denying valid spawn for portals that were close to walls that
should've been valid
fix: Target Arrow granting infinite range if
cast standing right up against a wall
Thanks Stench and others from Discord for reporting this issue
fix: Extra stat points hack
where you get extra lvl up stat points whenever
you load the game
Thanks Salazar for reporting this!
fix: UI: Ensure spell costs are up to date in the inventory
Thanks Mattmellow and others for reporting this
fix: Prevent Deathmason brothers
from attacking immediately after spawning if the original deathmason
is slain by an ally npc.
Thanks flowkrad from Steam and others for reporting this
fix: Ensure mage classes are visible on 1080p
screen
Thanks Coaldust Numbers and others for reporting this issue
fix: big bug in random number choice function favoring certain choices over others
fix: killing a clone of a deathmason from incrementing your "games won" stat
fix: UI: Ensure spell costs are up to date in the inventory
Thanks Mattmellow and Lemdoran for reporting this
fix: Ensure Pickup's emitters follow them
if they move (like pushing a portal)
fix: Attempt to fix duplicate pickup
issue on multiplayer
where a recently triggered pickup
is recreated.
fix: if over max hp, ensure healthcost spells
don't snap hp to max.
It is unusual to go over max hp but sacrifice does it.
Thanks enigmaticbacon
fix: If spellcost is refunded cooldowns are too
Refund freeze if no targets
Thanks Kekis!
fix: Prevent deathmason death from killing all NPCs
unless it is the original deathmason. Any summoned deathmason
should not kill NPCs.
Thanks H4D3S for reporting
fix: hiding broken tooltip images
UI: Allow modifier keys (ctrl, shift, alt) in hotkeys
Thanks Lemdoran and Skillo
UI: Assign hotkeys to side bars spell slots
Thanks Lemdoran and Skillo
UI: Hide broken images in UI Prompt
Changed files in this update