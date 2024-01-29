[Closed beta 0.15.snapshot combined patch notes] Pink zone POI

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is part of a series of updates over the next two weeks focused on finishing up content additions to the game!

Content additions:

Piranha Invasions have been re-enabled and have been totally remodeled:

--Piranha grunts are now zippy little enemies. Watch out!

--Plaguebearer Piranhas are tough enemies similar to pufferfish. You'll have to target their weak spots or break their armor to beat them!

--Knobhead piranhas are heavyweight enemies that can stun the player. Watch out!

--Piranha kings wear a magnificent armored helmet. You'll have to time your strikes pretty carefully to defeat it - or use a hammer/axe/barbed arrows to take it down!

-Macuahuitl returns as a ~silicon tier item. It now launches a volley of vampiric projectiles that heal the player for 3 health each

-Piranha armor buffed to match silicon armor stats with a little extra attack and a little less speed+health

-Mob Caves can spawn in blue space systems and continuously spawn enemies. Firebug, spider, whirligig, and sandshark loot tables have been made less rewarding to compensate for how much more common these enemies are now.

Added POI: Volcano

Added POI: Volcanic Base

Added POI: Applicator Station

--This mini-boss POI contains materials for crafting serums, plus a serum stand to try things out.

--Two variants, one for blue zone and one for pink zone

--Applicators have a chance to drop powerful accessory cores, or two variants of an applicator M1n1 accessory that fires explosive projectiles on kill.

---Corrodo-Applicator m1n1 applies armor corrosion, and increases player attack by 5%

---Criticality-applicator m1n1 applies critical exposure, and increases player critical damage by 12%

--Added 'Recovery Core' accessory core type, which increases I-Frames after taking damage

Added POI: Judge Arena

--This is a pink zone mini-boss that should be a bit of a challenge. You'll need to conscript the help of the E-Corp Mega-Turret nearby to help shatter the Judge's dimensional shielding.

--Can drop the Patient Zygote, an accessory that fires stunning projectiles on kill

--Alternatively drops Jelly Cores, a set of jellyfish cores that give a % resistance against jellyfish damage. Might be useful against the final boss!

Added POI: Nanotech Containment

--This is an upgraded version of the hazmat containment unit, and where players can find precursor materials to the fabled Orange Printer Filament

--You'll need to process "Nanotech swarms" first into nanotech ingots, then nanotech bars, then finally lug your bars over to a meta-furnace to combine into Orange Printer Filament

--Be careful though - nanotech is a dangerous hazmat, and by keeping it in your inventory you'll trigger the "Nanotech Target" debuff. This lethal debuff... kills you.

--You won't be able to use your orange printer filament until the ECS leviathan has been cleared - but you can start stockpiling early!

--Added pink printerbot - this enemy guards nanotech containment units and summons spinner-bots

Added Ionic Impact,

--This is a post-coral/post-hydra/post-nautilus impact event that only occurs in pink zone systems. Be careful with this one, it can kill you even in full silicon!

--Drops ionic heart, used for item magnet structure and charge beacon structure

--Drops Ionic fragment, used for AOE-stun arrows and electromag rounds.

--Added "Ionized" and "Magnetized" debuff - after an enemy has been hit with enough electromag rounds, bullets will lock on to them and track for the next 30s or so

Added Jade Field POI

-- this is a short puzzle POI for jungle planets.

-Added Mushroom Stumps. Use these to farm mushrooms... but be careful ... the wrong mushrooms could be... dangerous

Added Copper.

--Copper is a semi-renewable resource that replaces ferrite/steel in many automation recipes

--Pipe printers now require copper to print. They're more efficient than crafting pipes manually!

--Replaced compressor with Charcoal Kiln. Kilns require an input of 9 wood in order to function - so fuel has become a little more expensive. This retains coal as a renewable resource that can be used in steel creation, though

Added Quartz

--Quartz is now a precursor to silicon. You'll need to create Raw Silicon at the silicon smelter and then combine it with quartz.

--Quartz can be found on pink zone planets.

--Raw silicon can be used to craft structures, but needs to be refined for high-tier stations, weapons, and tools.

-Added Silicon jetpack, an improved jetpack that grants a few seconds of hover and activates slightly faster

--Buffed Advanced Jetpack to also feature hover

-Added Composite Boots and Tactical Boots. These are an upgrade tree for thruster boots

-Slight buff to thruster boots with +5% speed

-Lots of new block types

-Reworked appearance of boss planets

Added Heavyweight Rounds, which are affected by gravity but deal +2 damage per round and can pierce an extra 2 defense - making them ideal for fighting bosses

Added Whirliganders

--these now spawn as the jungle equivalent of Prairie Whirligigs.

Added Jade Blade - late-game spear

--Use the drops from whirliganders combined with the reward for solving a jade field in order to construct the blade

Added Ambient Defrostifier, a frost-resistance accessory

Added Variable Heatsink, a combinified accessory that grants strong resistance to heat and cold

Changes

Major Changes

-Platform handling is SIGNIFICANTLY improved. It's now much more viable to construct Terraria-style boss arenas, which I highly recommend for pink zone bosses

-E-Corp weapons now do less damage but also have an additional 15% crit chance against e-corp enemies. This change is meant to give E-Corp weapons a niche as weak against big bosses and invasions, but strong against E-Corp objectives

-Printer-bots and watcher-traps now summon spinner-bots, a fast-moving large bot. This replaces the micro-bots, which were annoying and weirdly difficult despite their low health.

-Combat chests no longer require key - they just pop open after defeating a mini-bot

Minor Changes

-Significant stability improvements to structure generation. Fewer instances of structures overwriting each other.

-New vfx+sfx for bows - should handle better!

-Damage numbers can now display values up to 499

-New effects for hazmats and status effect applicants

-Corrupt deposit appearance reworked

-Helperbot now emits status effects if a hazmat is placed inside

-New equip animations for late-game weapons

-Nerfed anemone to max out at 4 explode projectiles

-Nerfed dragonfish to fire fewer spine projectiles, slightly slower

-Animals no longer collide with trees. This makes them less likely to get stuck or behave unpredictably, and also helps performance.

-Updated graphics for castings

-Urchins now only spawn after crabs have been defeated

-Added descriptor fields on crowns detailing spawn conditions for invasion kings. Should reduce confusion as to what players need to do before they can get a crown.

-Added second stage for harvesters in which they summon swarms of spinners

-Added tag noting that "heavyweight weapons" (axes and hammers) can shatter enemy shells+shields

-Weapon descriptions and actual damage amounts now automatically sync up - should mean that in the future there are no more inaccuracies in descriptions

-Buff descriptions and actual buff values now sync up as well

-Added tooltip-style descriptions for melee weapons

-Sigificant RAM reduction in sound usage.

-Removed various unused item files