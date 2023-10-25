New items available! A spooky surprise for our Halloween update.

ːsteammockingːHello there spooky owners!

Fall time is finally here, we can drink our pumpkin spice lattes under a blanket while watching the leaves fall, and Halloween is right around the corner! Furthermore, it’s also sales time! The game is currently 50% off, if you haven’t bought it yet, now’s the best time to do so.

As for us, we really do love spooky season, so much so that we decided to make you a nice surprise : we’ve added some Halloween themed items for you to decorate your Casinos!

How to find them in your catalog: Just click on the “Halloween” tab to see the new items, as seen in the screenshot. If for some strange reason you don't want them, don't worry, the original items are still there if you change the colour variation.

Hope you enjoy them and we wish you a very spooky Halloween!