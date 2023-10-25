Gold Rewards in Dice Kingdoms Now Available in All Modes!

Hello everyone,

Previously, the only way to unlock Civilization Gold was through PvP matchmaking.

We heard you and are pleased to announce that you can now earn 12 gold for every victory in any game mode.

Whether you're dueling against AI opponents, battling with your friends, or competing online, each victory will now reward you with the same gold bonus! This sweeping change ensures that every moment spent in Dice Kingdoms can be rewarding.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has invested in Roman Civilization. Your support has been instrumental in the development of Dice Kingdoms.

Our ultimate goal is to provide the community with an experience that is both fair and exciting. This change reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse needs and preferences of our player base. By offering gold in all modes, we hope to satisfy you.

Your continued support is what drives the development of Dice Kingdoms, and for that we are deeply grateful.

Enjoy the game!

PS: We hyave setup a crowdin page for anyone to help translate the game. Don't hesitate to check a few sentenes in your langage. You can discuss it on the discord (channel #translation-crowdin)