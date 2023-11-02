 Skip to content

Autobahn Police Simulator 3 update for 2 November 2023

Update 1.3.4

Build 12522183

This small update brings some stability improvements.

Below you find the most important changes:

Bugfixes

  • Changing the v-sync setting with a gamepad no longer opens the brightness setting.
  • Getting a rank-up directly after an arrest no longer causes the parking spot at the station to vanish.
  • Performance drops in missions with emergency vehicles at the scene should no longer be noticeable.
  • You should no longer encounter floating trunk contents whenever you check the trunk of a Bear Baranga.
  • Addressed some smaller visual and auditory issues in some cutscenes.
  • The cars of arrested drivers will no longer become ghosts under certain conditions and try to drive away.
  • Checking of freight items and securing of cargo can only be carried out once per item from now on.
  • Truck cargo bay doors no longer open awkwardly only after you enter the cargo bay.

Improvements

  • Improved visuals of the sawmill building, especially for lower texture settings.
  • PC: Remapping of input actions got an overhaul and is now simpler and more straightforward to use. Especially usage of other input methods other than the one you want to re-bind during the binding process is now working correctly.

Changed files in this update

Autobahn Police Simulator 3 Depot Depot 1065522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2068070 Depot 2068070
  • Loading history…
