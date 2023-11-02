Update 1.3.4

This small update brings some stability improvements.
Below you find the most important changes:
Bugfixes
- Changing the v-sync setting with a gamepad no longer opens the brightness setting.
- Getting a rank-up directly after an arrest no longer causes the parking spot at the station to vanish.
- Performance drops in missions with emergency vehicles at the scene should no longer be noticeable.
- You should no longer encounter floating trunk contents whenever you check the trunk of a Bear Baranga.
- Addressed some smaller visual and auditory issues in some cutscenes.
- The cars of arrested drivers will no longer become ghosts under certain conditions and try to drive away.
- Checking of freight items and securing of cargo can only be carried out once per item from now on.
- Truck cargo bay doors no longer open awkwardly only after you enter the cargo bay.
Improvements
- Improved visuals of the sawmill building, especially for lower texture settings.
- PC: Remapping of input actions got an overhaul and is now simpler and more straightforward to use. Especially usage of other input methods other than the one you want to re-bind during the binding process is now working correctly.
Changed files in this update