Update v0.4.f090d72

This update includes some performance improvements, as well as a few minor features and fixes. At the moment the team’s focus is on the upcoming online multiplayer update, so this update is a little smaller than usual.

Gameplay & Performance

Improved performance related to skidmarks and terrain shading in race mode.

Adjusted wheel damage to be a bit less vicious.

Tree stumps now behave correctly when colliding. FIXED: Corrected several objects UV mappings.

User Interface

Added Polish language localisation (thanks to Salami/Scorpion).

Track Editor

Added new size variants for trees and bushes.

FIXED: UI models for the second house type are now displayed properly in the UI.

Known Issues