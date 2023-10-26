Update v0.4.f090d72

This update includes some performance improvements, as well as a few minor features and fixes. At the moment the team’s focus is on the upcoming online multiplayer update, so this update is a little smaller than usual.
Gameplay & Performance
- Improved performance related to skidmarks and terrain shading in race mode.
- Adjusted wheel damage to be a bit less vicious.
- FIXED: Tree stumps now behave correctly when colliding.
- FIXED: Corrected several objects UV mappings.
User Interface
- Added Polish language localisation (thanks to Salami/Scorpion).
Track Editor
- Added new size variants for trees and bushes.
- FIXED: UI models for the second house type are now displayed properly in the UI.
Known Issues
- The main menu sometimes experiences distortions or other rendering issues - changing resolution, or restarting the game may rectify the issue.
- Occasionally, when in Windowed mode, changing the language multiple times in quick succession can shrink the game window.
Changed files in this update