GeneRally 2 update for 26 October 2023

Update v0.4.f090d72

Build 12521692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes some performance improvements, as well as a few minor features and fixes. At the moment the team’s focus is on the upcoming online multiplayer update, so this update is a little smaller than usual.

Gameplay & Performance

  • Improved performance related to skidmarks and terrain shading in race mode.
  • Adjusted wheel damage to be a bit less vicious.
  • FIXED: Tree stumps now behave correctly when colliding.
  • FIXED: Corrected several objects UV mappings.

User Interface

  • Added Polish language localisation (thanks to Salami/Scorpion).

Track Editor

  • Added new size variants for trees and bushes.
  • FIXED: UI models for the second house type are now displayed properly in the UI.

Known Issues

  • The main menu sometimes experiences distortions or other rendering issues - changing resolution, or restarting the game may rectify the issue.
  • Occasionally, when in Windowed mode, changing the language multiple times in quick succession can shrink the game window.

