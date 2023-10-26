A Perfect Day is now available in English, with a 35% OFF discount

Hi all!

We are excited to announce that A Perfect Day is now available in English, and we are having a 35% OFF discount! You can change languages in Settinngs in the game. Controller is also supported in the game now. If you know anyone who might be interested, please help to share this news. We hope you would find this mysterious journey to the 1990s China beautiful and fun!

​

Innovative time-loop based gameplay

Unlike in Groundhog Day's movie, in A Perfect Day you will get to repeat the last day of the 20th century without the memories from the past loops. You’ll be able to make most out of this single day that’s given to you or quite the contrary. In the end this is supposed to be YOUR “perfect day” and we all have a different definition of “perfect”. Don’t we?

A heartwarming, wholesome story

Based on four main stories that cross and build the plot, the game will take you on a touching, nostalgic adventure where regrets can be forgotten, wounds healed and missteps forgiven. Get back to school and look at your friends from a different perspective, that will allow you to discover their true selves. Re-live the thrill of the first love. Face your father dealing with anger issues, and try to reverse the negative into positive.

Living and breathing characters

The know-it-all with glasses, the rich kid who keeps pace with the trends, your school sweetheart that you have a crush on, the neighbor granny who seems to know some secret about you, and the crazy homeless man who keeps talking about aliens... Accompany them, get to know them and maybe try to re-write their stories.

A nostalgic journey to China and the year 1999

Get back to the ‘90s and visit China at the dawn of its economic boom. Immerse yourself in Chinese culture and lifestyle from the era, all pictured in a beautiful crayons-painted style. Feel nostalgia and longing after the good old times when life seemed so much easier.

A variety of fun mini-games

Build, custom and race with your Tamiya Series Mini 4WD car. Collect Gamicom console cartridges and play old-school games, beat arcade challenges and remind yourself why gaming back in the ‘90s was so much fun!

A Perfect Day is also available now on Playstation, Xbox X|S and Nintendo Switch. Please join us to share your thoughts and ideas, and get the latest news.

A Perfect Day Twitter

A Perfect Day Discord