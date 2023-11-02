Performance Patch & News

Greetings bucketheads! Thanks for all the feedback and for trying out Bucket Brawl: Ahlman Edition! As you might already know, the game was executed as a student project in just a couple of months earlier this year. We had the opportunity to publish the game for free by our school AhlmanEdu as part of our studies. In May we were awarded "Bit1 Student Game of the Year & audience choice" in Finland. It has been quite a ride for us new kids on the block.

We have since formed a small new team and have already begun working on the full version of Bucket Brawl. It will be a completely new game that is built from the ground up to support new features, modes and online multiplayer. Stay tuned!

Meanwhile we have prepared a patch for Bucket Brawl: Ahlman Edition that should greatly improve the performance of the game so that getting rid of your bucket-headed friends could be an even more enjoyable and smoother experience. Let us know if you encounter any issues or bugs. We are aware of some annoying features (or the absence of them) but the focus is on making the full version.

Performance & graphics optimization

Disabled unnecessary camera effects

Removed unnecessary real-time lights from several maps

Added baked lighting to several maps

Removed particle effects from some maps

Other small graphical changes

Menu

Added menu controls to the bottom of the screen

Updated Twitter logo to X (thanks Elon)

Added Discord Join here!

Other

Adjustments to bucket physics

Updated credits

Stay up to date on the hottest bucket-flinging news!

Instagram

X (Twitter)

Facebook

Discord

YouTube

Join our new Discord server to share your suggestions, artwork, videos or just chat about buckets!