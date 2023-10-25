It’s Time for a Halloween Treat

It’s almost Halloween, a time for scares, sweets, tricks and treats – and we’ve got a treat just for you, Explorers! We’ve updated our Halloween Seasonal Event with a little new content to keep things creepy.

Starting from today, you expect some new additions to our Halloween event, from new items on offer from the Seasonal Merchant (who’ll be sporting a bone-chilling new look) all the way to new crafting options at the Samhain Workbench. This minor content update is perfect for horror lovers or those who enjoy a more macabre vibe in the underground.

As with all our seasonal events, our Halloween event recurs at a specific time every year, but you can enjoy Halloween content year-round by toggling the event in the Gameplay Settings menu. You can also switch off seasonal events entirely if you prefer to just play the base version of the game.

We hope you have a terrifying time this Halloween, and we look forward to sharing new announcements and information with you soon over on our official Twitter and Discord channels. Until then, it’s back to the lab to work on more experiments MWAHAHA.

What's that? You want to see what we're working on? Well, since you asked, here's an updated roadmap!