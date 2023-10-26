Update v1.0.1.13 (Spooky)

Spooky greetings, cadets!
Today the air in One Military Camp smells... funny. It must be because we’ve added new decorations to celebrate Halloween season with your fellow recruits!
Nothing like a good scare to put those lazy rookies into shape. Let’s fill your camp with supernatural decorations and the terrifying face of Pumpkin-Hawkins! 🎃
New Halloween decorations:
- Mausoleum: like a park, with a nice ominous atmosphere.
- Haunted tree: bark at the moon
- Pumpkin Hawkin: a creepy homage to your favorite sergeant
- Scarecrow: a scarecrow with disturbing human eyes. Not effective against drones
- Cemetery fence: so scary!
Changed files in this update