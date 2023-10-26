Application Data Update and Server Maintenance Notice

Hello, Pilots!

Server maintenance will be performed on the following schedule.



◇Date & Time

[PDT] 10/25/2023 22:00 – 10/26/2023 01:00 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/26/2023 07:00 – 10/26/2023 10:00 [Scheduled]



◇Maintenance Details

【Update file ver.0171】

・Server and data maintenance support

・Supply Drop Lineup Update



※Please note that you will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance.

※The end time may vary depending on the maintenance status. Please understand this in advance.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".





[PDT] 10/25/2023 / [CEST] 10/26/2023 Updated content is listed below.





■【Update file ver.0171】



■"Autumn Festival Post-event" Notice



■Period

[PDT] 10/26/2023 01:00 – 11/08/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/26/2023 10:00 – 11/09/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]



■Events

1.Autumn Festival Post-event - Special STEP UP Supply Drop!



Starting from [PDT] 10/26/2023 / [CEST] 10/26/2023,

the one random MS guaranteed in each STEP "Autumn Festival Post-event - Special STEP UP Supply Drop!" will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 10/26/2023 01:00 – 11/08/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/26/2023 10:00 – 11/09/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Content

A Supply Drop, in which 10 consecutive Supply Drops can be requested up to STEP5.

The STEP will progress by 1 each time you perform a request, as STEP1 → STEP2 → STEP3 → STEP4 → STEP5.

After STEP5 is requested, Boosted Supply Drop will be over.

・STEP1 (30 Tokens): 10 Consecutive Supply Drops + one random MS from the list as bonus!

・STEP2 (30 Tokens): 10 Consecutive Supply Drops + one random MS from the list as bonus!

・STEP3 (30 Tokens): 10 Consecutive Supply Drops + one random MS from the list as bonus!

・STEP4 (30 Tokens): 10 Consecutive Supply Drops + one random MS from the list as bonus!

・STEP5 (30 Tokens): 10 Consecutive Supply Drops + one random MS from the list as bonus!

■MS list





















※This lineup will be updated on [PDT] 11/02/2023 01:00 / [CEST] 11/02/2023 10:00 (scheduled).

Pilot will unable to see this information since [PDT] 11/01/2023 21:30 / [CEST] 11/02/2023 06:30.

Please note that STEP process will NOT be reset after the lineup update.



2.Temporary Special Directives!

We have a special directives for all pilots during the period.

Join the special matches in Quick Match and finish the directives to get the rewards!



Starting from [PDT] 10/26/2023 / [CEST] 10/26/2023, "Temporary Special Directives" will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 10/26/2023 01:00 – 11/08/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/26/2023 10:00 – 11/09/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]

■Content

During the period, pilots can gain new custom parts and other rewards

by completing the missions during the campaign.

■New custom parts

・★★★ Optimized Underwater Ordnance LV1 ※Early acquisition



■Introduction

・Confers Underwater Compatibility to units equipped with these parts.

※No effect to those MS already Underwater Compatibility.

※Skill "Flight System" and "SFS Controller" will not be able in water even with this parts.

■Materials you will get from this mission

・STEP1 Aqua GM LV1 (General Unit, Ground only, Cost 300)

・STEP2 Ram Z'Gok LV1 (Raid Unit, Ground only, Cost 350)

・STEP3 Optimized Underwater Ordnance LV1

・STEP4 100,000DP

・STEP5 200,000DP

※"Optimized Underwater Ordnance LV1" is only for early acquisition now and will be on the lineup in Supply Center in the future.

※The details of the directives and their achievement status can be checked by pressing "tab" in basecamp.

※Rewards can be claimed in the Rewards Center.





3.Limited-time Mission!

Starting from [PDT] 10/26/2023 / [CEST] 10/26/2023, "Autumn Festival Post-event - special mission" will begin.



■Content

During the campaign period, special limited-time missions will be initiated.

As mission rewards, you'll get pilot accessories and "Zaku Mariner LV2"!



■Rewards

■Unit

・★★ Zaku Mariner LV2 (Support unit, Ground only, Cost 450)



■Mobile Suit features

・Support Unit with cost of 450.

・An amphibious mobile suit produced by improving on the Zaku Marine Type used by the Earth Federation Forces,

after they requisitioned units from the Principality of Zeon following the end of the One Year War.

・Equipped with live-ammunition weapons such as "240mm Subroc Gun" and missiles,

it has sufficient performance as a support unit at short to medium ranges,

and its suitability for terrain as an amphibious unit allows it to demonstrate high mobility.

■Pilot accessories

・★★★ Pumpkin headdress 01

・★★★ Witch's hat 01

・★★ Halloween Lantern 01

※Pilot accessories will only be able to equip in Base Camp.

■Mark

・★★ Jack・the・Halloween <A>

・★★ Jack・the・Halloween <J>

■Other rewards

・30 each [★]-[★★★] Mechanic Tickets



4.Reinforcing Container Research event



Starting from [PDT] 10/26/2023 / [CEST] 10/26/2023, "Reinforcing Container Research" event will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 10/26/2023 01:00 – 11/08/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/26/2023 10:00 – 11/09/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]

■Content

During the period, the container discovering rate after a battle will be increased from 10% to 25%.

※Maximum 2 containers can be discovered daily.

※Extra container will be reward to those pilot who has been awarded with Premium War Merit badge.

※Date will be updated daily at 5:00 AM [JST].

※Pilots with penalty status [PENALTY LV1] or above will not able to get any container.





■Notice of Supply Drop Lineup "GM Dominance [Underwater Equipment]"



Supply Drop Lineup has been updated.

■Period

[PDT] 10/26/2023 01:00 – 11/01/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/26/2023 10:00 – 11/02/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Content

■Unit

・★★ GM Dominance [Underwater Equipment] LV1 (General Unit, Ground only, Cost 400)

■Mobile Suit Features

・General Unit with Cost of 400

・The GM Dominance is a GM line unit created for data collection,

with ease of modification in mind and this particular variant has been equipped for underwater combat.

・Hardpoints are located on various parts of the unit for carrying additional equipment,

providing versatility of expansion.

With underwater equipment such as shoulder torpedoes and hand anchors

for which actual battle data was collected for the verification of Aqua GM.

・Can only be deployed on the Ground.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2023/08/230824_DappBma812t777aRnX35YZA.mp4

※This video may not be representative of the actual product.

※Keep that in mind that the release time of the unit is scheduled.



■Exclusive pilot item as a Bonus for the 10 Consecutive Supply Drops!

Beginning from [PDT] 10/26/2023 01:00 / [CEST] 10/26/2023 10:00,

1 random exclusive pilot item as a bonus can be obtained from 10 consecutive drops.



■Supply Drop with Bonus Items Period

[PDT] 10/26/2023 01:00 – 11/01/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/26/2023 10:00 – 11/02/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Supply Drop with Bonus Items

Normal 10-consecutive Supply Drops

■Bonus Item Contents (get 1 of the 2 items randomly listed below)

■Wear

Normal Suit: Federation 02

■Accessory

Helmet: Federation 02

※Requesting 10-Consecutive Supply Drops during the campaign will grant you an additional 11th supply drop,

and get 1 extra item.

※Does NOT apply to the 1-Attempt Supply Drop.



■Other materials

■Units

・★★ Zock LV4 (Support Unit, Ground only, Cost 600)

・★ Aqua GM LV4 (General Unit, Ground only, Cost 450)

・★ Agguguy LV4 (Raid Unit, Ground only, Cost 400)





■Some materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.

Some materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.

※For more information regarding the updated supply drop lineup, please refer to the [Supply Drop List].



■Notice of [Big Boost to Supply Drop Rates Campaign]

Some of the newly added materials will have a boost to their supply drop rates for a limited time.

■Period

[PDT] 10/26/2023 01:00 – 11/01/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/26/2023 10:00 – 11/02/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate

・★★ GM Dominance [Underwater Equipment] LV1 (General Unit, Ground only, Cost 400)

■Supply Drops that will benefit from Big Boost to Supply Rates

・Normal Supply Drop

※After the end of the campaign, all supply drop rates will be the same as other materials.





■Store related

◎"Premium Sound & Token Pack" is now on sale!



⇒ This pack contains "10 tokens" and BGMs from Gundam series.

You can set the Premium Sound as your battle BGM in "BGM customize".

※For more details about "BGM customize", please click here.

■Starting date

[PDT] 10/26/2023 15:00 [scheduled]

[CEST] 10/27/2023 00:00 [scheduled]





■OST and songs included in the pack

BGMs: Titles

・Sasso-taru CHAR: Mobile Suit Gundam

・Senshi: Mobile Suit GUNDAM The 08th MS Team

・THUNDERBOLT Main Theme: Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt

・Kaku no Sora: Mobile Suit Gundam 0080 War in the Pocket

・ASSAULT WAVES: Mobile Suit Gundam 0083 Stardust Memory

・MOBILE SUIT Sen: Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

・Shido! Double Zeta: Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

・Main Title: Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack

・UNICORN: Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn

・Vigilante: Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative

・Noisy Fairy: Gundam Battle Operation: Code Fairy

・To Yet Survive: Gundam Battle Operation: Code Fairy

・Witch of War: Gundam Battle Operation: Code Fairy

・Earth Spirit: Gundam Battle Operation: Code Fairy

・Serial Sniper: Gundam Battle Operation: Code Fairy

・Witch Hunt: Gundam Battle Operation: Code Fairy

・Battle Space "SPACE COLONY": Gundam Battle Operation Next

・Battle Space "METROPOLIS": Gundam Battle Operation Next

・Battle Space "CANYON": Gundam Battle Operation Next

・FINISH OFF: Gundam Battle Operation Next

■How to purchase the pack

You can purchase the pack from Steam store.

※Please check the DLCs from Steam store.

https://store.steampowered.com/dlc/1367080/_/

※Every account can purchase ONCE ONLY.



■Unit adjustment

◎Various Parameter Adjustments are implemented.

※For details, check here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3732980011940271946





■Quick Match related

◎Event "Special match" is now available for Quick Match.

⇒ Special match will have unusual starting, relay point, base position, etc in some maps for a limited period.

This event is only available during the period of Temporary Special Directive.

⇒ Here is the set up of each map.

■Period

[PDT] 10/26/2023 01:00 – 11/08/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/26/2023 10:00 – 11/09/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]

◎Port Base (filled with water)



◎Tropical Desert



◎Deserted City







■List of Premium Login Bonuses for November 2023



■Details

◎[PDT] 10/31/2023 13:00 – 11/10/2023 12:59

[CEST] 10/31/2023 22:00 – 11/10/2023 21:59



・List of items you can get

ＭＳ ：★★★★ Enhanced ZZ Gundam LV1

Other: Modification kit [★] – [★★★], Hangar usage right ＜At the beginning of the month＞, Token

◎[PDT] 11/10/2023 13:00 – 11/20/2023 12:59

[CEST] 11/10/2023 22:00 – 11/20/2023 21:59



・List of items you can get

ＭＳ ：★★★ Baund Doc LV1

Other: Modification Kit [★] – [★★★], Hangar usage right ＜The middle of the month＞, Token

◎[PDT] 11/20/2023 13:00 – 11/30/2023 12:59

[CEST] 11/20/2023 22:00 – 11/30/2023 21:59



・List of items you can get

ＭＳ ：★★★ Gelgoog Vertex Kyanos LV1

Other: Modification Kit [★] – [★★★], Hangar usage right ＜At the end of the month＞, Token

※When you acquire the Hangar usage right, the dedicated hangar of the reinforcement facility will be opened.

※The hangar has early, mid, and late slots, and the seasonal slots you gain access to will be opened.

※All hangars opened by the usage right will become unavailable at the end of the month

in which the usage rights are acquired ([PDT] 12:59 / [CEST] 21:59 on the day).

(If the end of the month arrives in the middle of storing the MS,

it will be unavailable after the MS enhancement is completed.)





■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Unit

・★★ GM III Powered FA LV1–2 added



※The materials mentioned above will be available at Recycle Counter for 2 days,

from [JST] 10/26/2023 – 10/27/2022.





■We have updated the game modes that allow you to sortie in Rating Match/Quick Match.

※According to the update above, the actual game modes may differ from the "game modes available

at the next update" that was displayed before the update.





■This week's weekend-only game schedule

◎Weekend-only battle schedule

[PDT]

10/26/2023 12:00 – 10/27/2023 11:59

10/27/2023 12:00 – 10/28/2023 11:59

10/28/2023 12:00 – 10/29/2023 11:59

[CEST]

10/26/2023 21:00 – 10/27/2023 20:59

10/27/2023 21:00 – 10/28/2023 20:59

10/28/2023 21:00 – 10/29/2023 20:59



◎Special Rules

"Mix-up", "Simple Battle", "Shuffle Target", "Brawl Match" and "Duel Match" will be held in every 2 hours





■Next Clan Match Schedule

Please refer, here for the next Clan Match schedule and reward collection period.



https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3696937262747690435



■Fixes

◎Units

・About "Psycho Doga", the bullet model of the sub-weapon "Missile" wasn't displayed appropriate and now is fixed.

・About "Sinanju Stein (ZA)", the skill "Active Purge" did not work correctly in certain situations and now is fixed.

◎Battle

・About the support request "EMP", a voice was played to encourage the pilot to evacuate

if the MS was in the Impact area of the EMP requested by the user's forces,

even though the EMP rounds are a support request that has no effect on the user's forces and now is fixed.

◎Battle Simulator

・In the mission "Ghost of Solomon", funnels or some other weapons were sometimes locked on to areas

where there were no enemy MS and now is fixed.

◎Paint appearance

・The Third mark on the list of Nightingale, the mark which attach on the chest is now able to be attached widely.

◎BGM Customizing

・In "BGM Customize," when the cursor was moved to any BGM and then moved back to "random",

the "preview" and "stop preview" buttons continued to be displayed on the screen and now is fixed.

◎Other

・An error of changing the screen resolution while full screen that the screen resolution wasn't the actual resolution and now is fixed.



・A bug that if user exited the game without purchasing any items after entering the store

while login bonuses are received and other items added to the Rewards Center,

the user will not able to receive any item from the Rewards Center after restarting the game and now is fixed.

※If you are still facing this issue where you are unable to receive your rewards from Reward Center prior to today's update,

please contact us via the direct link below. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

▼Contact

https://bnfaq.channel.or.jp/title/2823



