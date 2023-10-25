1.01 ‘WELCOME TO SHIOKAWA’ small bug fixing / modding update

----------MAJOR CHANGES
- KAZUMI: ally's effect works again
- SAFETY IN NUMBERS: effect changed to reflect the card text
- ATTACK THE TEACHER: action can be saved and loaded during combat
- VENT CRAWLER: clicking through your death disabled
- fixed the top bar disappearing after changing the full-screen option while in the 1x scale
----------MINOR CHANGES:
- SECRET CHARACTER can't die interacting with the OUTER ENTITY
- BOTTLE [WATER]: added the [LIQUID] tag
- CROWBAR: missing combat messages issue fixed
- DELINQUENT GIRL: reason damage lowered to reflect the card text (3->2)
- quick play: random character selection fixed
- UCHIDA's ghost banished
----------MODDING CHANGES:
- 'LIGHTSOURCE' is now a proper string for a_required, b_required, and c_required, allowing any in-game [LIGHT SOURCE] item to be required
- The health of custom enemies now scales properly as the playthrough progresses
- Yakitori and Golonka added to the [FRESH MEAT] deck
----------TRANSLATION CHANGES:
- [cht] typo fixed
Up next:
Proper Steam integration
Changed files in this update