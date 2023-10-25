 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WORLD OF HORROR update for 25 October 2023

1.01 ‘WELCOME TO SHIOKAWA’ small bug fixing / modding update

Share · View all patches · Build 12520925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

----------MAJOR CHANGES

  • KAZUMI: ally's effect works again
  • SAFETY IN NUMBERS: effect changed to reflect the card text
  • ATTACK THE TEACHER: action can be saved and loaded during combat
  • VENT CRAWLER: clicking through your death disabled
  • fixed the top bar disappearing after changing the full-screen option while in the 1x scale

----------MINOR CHANGES:

  • SECRET CHARACTER can't die interacting with the OUTER ENTITY
  • BOTTLE [WATER]: added the [LIQUID] tag
  • CROWBAR: missing combat messages issue fixed
  • DELINQUENT GIRL: reason damage lowered to reflect the card text (3->2)
  • quick play: random character selection fixed
  • UCHIDA's ghost banished

----------MODDING CHANGES:

  • 'LIGHTSOURCE' is now a proper string for a_required, b_required, and c_required, allowing any in-game [LIGHT SOURCE] item to be required
  • The health of custom enemies now scales properly as the playthrough progresses
  • Yakitori and Golonka added to the [FRESH MEAT] deck

----------TRANSLATION CHANGES:

  • [cht] typo fixed

Up next:
Proper Steam integration

Changed files in this update

WORLD OF HORROR Content Depot 913741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link