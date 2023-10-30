Have a Fab-BOO-lous Halloween in the Haunted Hills World!

Gather your friends and family and celebrate Halloween like never before! With over 1 Million games played in the Haunted Hills world, it is THE destination for spooky fun 🎃👻. Will you become a Monster Herder, a Mad Scientist or a Werewolf Groomer? Will you get married in the Haunted Chapel, or stay single? Adopt a pet or have kids? The choices are all yours!

Your Avatar:

The most popular Avatar is the Pumpkin, but you can also choose the Bat, Ghost, Cauldron, Gargoyle or Scarecrow!

Your Costume:

The most popular outfit is the Vampire, but will you choose something different? Dress up as the Ghost, Mummy, Witch, Werewolf, or Frankenstein’s Monster and trick or treat your way through a life of magic and adventure!

Your House:

The most popular house is the Witch’s Hut, but there are twelve to choose from! Will you buy a Haunted Dorm? A Haunted House? A Family Mausoleum? The Gravekeeper’s Shack? Or even the Ghost Ship? There is something for everyone on this frightful property market!

Go trick-or-treating today! Join friends and family and play together, wherever you are. Will you find more treats on the risky road, or get tricked when playing it safe? The choices are all yours in this cosy Halloween adventure.