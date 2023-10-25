

Zero Hour Update Part 4.5 introduces a brand new PvP game mode called "Deathmatch Free-For-All," along with visual enhancements to the game lobby and various improvements to the gameplay system. The update will also address various bugs and refine the overall gaming experience.

Main Features:

Death Match Free For All

This new PvP mode offers a unique style of play within Zero Hour's existing movement and gunplay system. It's designed to provide a more casual gaming experience, allowing players to kick back and enjoy the action after intense sessions of realistic modes. In this mode, you spawn with your preferred weapon and engage anyone within your line of sight. Classic Zero Hour features remain, such as weapon swapping when eliminating opponents, and the use of the breaker switch to control lights. However, this time, players will be prompted to equip Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) for the entire duration of the match when the lights go out.

New Lobby Screen

The lobby screen has been revamped to enhance the overall immersion of the experience. Players and their squad mates are now shown sitting inside a SWAT van, terrorist van, helicopter, or boat, depending on their team. This adds life to the lobby screen and makes waiting for players to join a less monotonous and more engaging experience. You can easily start conversations, chill with your mates, and create a more laid-back pre-game atmosphere. When the match starts, player characters exit the vehicle, signaling the beginning of the round.

In Co-op lobbies, we've strived for simplicity and coziness, without compromising on details. The inclusion of a table with files on top conveys a sense of tactical assignment, further enhancing the overall immersion. With this new lobby screen, we aim to provide players with a well-rounded and enjoyable gaming experience, from strategy planning to friendly banter.

New Deathscreen

Instead of a simple loud bass sound upon death, Zero Hour now features a more immersive death screen. After being eliminated, your character will fall while maintaining a squinted vision, and the camera will gradually rotate toward the direction you were killed from, giving you some insight into how you died.

Match Continuation

You can now finally continue playing consecutive matches with the same teams. Players can also vote on the next map they'd like to play. As we continue to fine-tune this feature, please note that there is currently no voting for game modes. However, we're actively working on implementing a voting system that will grant you the freedom to select the modes you desire, offering even more flexibility and control over your gaming sessions.

Play PvP without Denuvo

While playing PvP without an anti-cheat system has always been an option, this update will make it visible in the server browser. This ensures that everyone is able to find a game that suits their preferences.

Eye Adaption

In response to the challenges faced by newcomers to navigate the pitch-black darkness when the lights go out during a match, we've introduced an eye adaptation feature. This addition allows players to gradually regain visibility up to a certain range, providing security for those who might otherwise exit the match due to disorientation. This feature ensures that even without Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) or flashlights, players can carry on with the match and, when possible, restore the lights. This not only benefits newcomers but also those who may have overlooked equipping with NVGs and flashlights.

New Lighting for Rats Den

The lighting in Rats Den has been redone with the objective of enriching the atmosphere and aligning it more closely with our original vision. Warm, orange lighting now complements the dark spaces, creating a more eerie and unsettling environment. It's important to note that Rats Den is still awaiting the introduction of NPCs, which will further elevate the immersion.

Conclusion:

As Zero Hour continues to evolve and grow, we remain committed to refining and expanding the game to meet the expectations of both new and seasoned players. Stay tuned for further developments and enhancements as we work to provide you with the ultimate tactical gaming experience. We hope you enjoy the new game mode as much as we do. Thank you for your invaluable support and feedback, and for being part of this incredible journey.

Added

Added New PvP game mode Free For All Deathmatch

Added New lobby screen with lobby animations ( Iteration 1 )

Added Death screen

Added Door alarms to be used by suspects in Co-op

Added Eye adaption for when lights are turned off

Added New PvP lobby UI

Added New Co-Op lobby UI

Added Environmental details like Radio/phone ringing etc ( iteration 1 )

Fixed

Fixed Lights turning back on when new players join an ongoing continued match

Fixed C2 Door explosion SFX playing together on double doors

Fixed Prison Break map spawn peek entry point

Fixed desynced bullet hitting a grenade can make it move away from trajectory

Fixed Pressing Rappel button while using chat causes player to rappel

Fixed chat when in streamer mode glitches the chat system

Fixed Having planning table on during the end of last round causes MVP screen to not play

Fixed C2 damage players from different floors

Fixed Lights turned off on all maps were not pitch black

Fixed Co-op NPCs not reacting to flash bang

Fixed Co-op NPC taking too long to be compliant

Fixed Ceiling fan audio not having distance limit

Fixed Khan Manzil light pop up issue inside the building

Fixed Several service side load issues

Fixed Several low resolution UI elements on low settings

Fixed switch button showing up for caster in custom match

Fixed Co-op bots not showing up in lobby player cards

Changes

Reworked Rat's Den overall lighting

Improved Grenade bounce physics

Improved Server browser to show if a match is protected via Denuvo

Improved Server browser to show match game mode

Improved Suspect AI reaction when alone

Improved Suspect AI sync

Improved Door kick SFXs

Improved Optimization overall

Improved Military Airport lighting distances

Improved Bullet metal impact VFX

