Fixes
- Fixed issue where fablings would get stuck on some of the benches.
- Can no longer relocate lumber camp or fisherman's hut, can be exploited and lead to some issues.
- Fablings now get a proper speed boost on sharp cobble roads.
- Fixed issue where fablings would get stuck in stockpiles
- Can no longer be prompted with recruitment events when there is no capacity
- Fixed issue with flower farm
- Fixed issue where relocating embassy would disable missions.
Balancing
- Fish now take a bit longer to gather.
- Re-worked production limit due to some confusion. Now the limit you set is the production "goal", and once that goal is reached, production will pause until more is needed.
Changed files in this update