The Halloween Update for Amnesia: The Bunker is here!
This very special update brings a bunch of NEW FEATURES to Amnesia: The Bunker, really switching up the gameplay, adding new horrors and heaps of replay value.
The new update comes with TWO completely new game modes:
- Shell Shock Mode: For the most Hardcore experience - a true test of guts.
- Custom Mode: Customize your experience with 30+ settings and parameters.
Some of the new FEATURES available in the new modes are:
- New stalker behaviors that increases unpredictability
- A sublevel fuse system
- Hardcore version of the health system
- Randomized corpses and dog tags
- Randomized locker locations
- Revolver located in one of the lockers and not available from start
- New Training Grounds level for you to practice your skills
- Saving your progress costs fuel
- ...and much more!
Note: Most of these are New Game+ features and are only accessible by completing the game on any difficulty once.
(Or you can unlock this with the press of a button)
Happy Halloween! 🎃
⚠️Patch log may contain spoilers, beware! ⚠️
Patch Log - Amnesia: The Bunker | Halloween Update
General
- Added two new game modes, Shell Shock Mode and Custom Mode. They include the following new features:
_* New Stalker behaviors that increases unpredictability
- A sublevel fuse system
- Hardcore version of the health system
- Randomized corpses and dog tags
- Randomized locker locations
- Revolver located in one of the lockers and not available from start
- Reduced safe room
- Fuel Storage door locked with a code lock
- Game not paused while in inventory
- New achievements for completing the game on the new game modes
- New save systems (saving costs fuel, no saving)
- Over 30+ settings to tailor your gameplay experience to your liking_
- Added the Training Grounds, a new map accessible from the main menu after completing the game once.
- Added support for 120 FPS on PC.
Gameplay Improvements
- Improved resource and prop randomization.
- Enhanced the challenge of the Shotgunner encounter.
- Randomized the Shotgunner's starting position on consecutive playthroughs.
- Wooden containers like crates and barrels can now spawn random resources when broken.
- Added a dog tag by the corpse in the cell in the Prison.
- The rats in the Hub are now active from the start on consecutive playthroughs.
- Traps in the Hub are now randomized on consecutive playthroughs.
- Removed the scripted rat trap event in Maintenance on consecutive playthroughs.
- Disabled player fall damage.
- Increased crawling speed when injured.
- Increased gas damage on Hard Mode.
Misc Fixes
- Fixed a bug where save slots could disappear.
- Added a Particle Quality setting that affects flare, gas, fire, and grenade entities/particles.
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck behind the generator.
- Fixed an issue where the torch was missing a flame on certain platforms.
- Fixed an issue where you could get locked inside the charge lantern state when moving between maps.
- Fixed an issue where the player's hands could become misaligned after a cutscene animation played.
- The item highlight effect now works properly on meat items.
- Fixed an issue with player blood trails not spawning properly.
- Fixed an issue where the gun cylinder rotation would be incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where a hint on how to use fuel would appear when it shouldn’t.
- Resolved an issue where an item held in your right hand would move across the screen after charging the lantern.
- When disarming traps, the camera no longer rotates to random spots.
- Fixed missing letters in some names in the end credits.
- Fixed a culling issue inside the Warden’s Office in Prison.
- Reduced the Stalker’s collider size when inside the hurt state, to prevent it from blocking the player’s path.
- The moon should no longer be missing in No Man's Land on some platforms.
- Fixed some instances of floating pickup items.
- Fixed a culling issue in the corridor outside the Break Room in Soldier Quarters.
- Fixed a hole in the geometry in Maintenance.
- Jumping up on the table in Administration no longer causes the room's props to disappear.
- Resolved an issue where the left hand had a strange pose when certain items were equipped.
- The lighter animations have been properly synchronized when using a fuel bomb or a torch.
- The painting tripod in Delisle's room now has proper collision.
- The big crates in Tunnels now use the correct texture.
- Fixed the strange-looking billboard by the sign leading into the Officer Quarters.
- Fixed a few instances where the Stalker could get stuck.
- Activating a root power switch now retains its state when leaving and returning to a map.
- Added a message when trying to use a medkit and bandage when your health is full.
- Fixed a rendering issue with the wood shot impact particles.
- The large wooden crate with rope handles can now be broken properly.
- Grenade explosions can now affect more entities.
- Fixed an issue where the crate blocking access to the Tunnels could get stuck.
- Removed an invisible obstacle when entering the Arena.
- Improved the Stalker's animation when grabbing the player on the ladder.
- Improved the lockbox texture. They should now be easier to spot.
- Fixed an issue where the Stalker could start stalking the player from inside the holes before it should be able to do so.
- Equipping a fuel canister from the inventory no longer causes it to appear in the middle of the screen for a frame.
- Fixed an issue where shotgun ammo in the inventory didn't register when trying to load the shotgun.
- Fixed a couple of issues where text would be rendered outside of the screen on certain aspect ratios.
- Fixed inconsistent behavior when breaking smaller crates.
- Large crates and wooden doors can no longer be broken with the revolver.
Note: This patch addresses the listed issues and aims to improve the overall gameplay experience in Amnesia: The Bunker. If you encounter any further problems or have additional feedback, please don't hesitate to contact our support team here: https://frictionalgames.zendesk.com/hc/en-us
Enjoy!
