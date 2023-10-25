Share · View all patches · Build 12520490 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 13:06:18 UTC by Wendy

The Halloween Update for Amnesia: The Bunker is here!

This very special update brings a bunch of NEW FEATURES to Amnesia: The Bunker, really switching up the gameplay, adding new horrors and heaps of replay value.

The new update comes with TWO completely new game modes:

Shell Shock Mode: For the most Hardcore experience - a true test of guts.

For the most Hardcore experience - a true test of guts. Custom Mode: Customize your experience with 30+ settings and parameters.

Some of the new FEATURES available in the new modes are:

New stalker behaviors that increases unpredictability

A sublevel fuse system

Hardcore version of the health system

Randomized corpses and dog tags

Randomized locker locations

Revolver located in one of the lockers and not available from start

New Training Grounds level for you to practice your skills

Saving your progress costs fuel

...and much more!

Note: Most of these are New Game+ features and are only accessible by completing the game on any difficulty once.

(Or you can unlock this with the press of a button)

Happy Halloween! 🎃

Watch the trailer now:



⚠️Patch log may contain spoilers, beware! ⚠️

Patch Log - Amnesia: The Bunker | Halloween Update

General

Added two new game modes, Shell Shock Mode and Custom Mode. They include the following new features:

_* New Stalker behaviors that increases unpredictability

_* New Stalker behaviors that increases unpredictability A sublevel fuse system

Hardcore version of the health system

Randomized corpses and dog tags

Randomized locker locations

Revolver located in one of the lockers and not available from start

Reduced safe room

Fuel Storage door locked with a code lock

Game not paused while in inventory

New achievements for completing the game on the new game modes

New save systems (saving costs fuel, no saving)

Over 30+ settings to tailor your gameplay experience to your liking_

Added the Training Grounds, a new map accessible from the main menu after completing the game once.

Added support for 120 FPS on PC.

Gameplay Improvements

Improved resource and prop randomization.

Enhanced the challenge of the Shotgunner encounter.

Randomized the Shotgunner's starting position on consecutive playthroughs.

Wooden containers like crates and barrels can now spawn random resources when broken.

Added a dog tag by the corpse in the cell in the Prison.

The rats in the Hub are now active from the start on consecutive playthroughs.

Traps in the Hub are now randomized on consecutive playthroughs.

Removed the scripted rat trap event in Maintenance on consecutive playthroughs.

Disabled player fall damage.

Increased crawling speed when injured.

Increased gas damage on Hard Mode.

Misc Fixes

Fixed a bug where save slots could disappear.

Added a Particle Quality setting that affects flare, gas, fire, and grenade entities/particles.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck behind the generator.

Fixed an issue where the torch was missing a flame on certain platforms.

Fixed an issue where you could get locked inside the charge lantern state when moving between maps.

Fixed an issue where the player's hands could become misaligned after a cutscene animation played.

The item highlight effect now works properly on meat items.

Fixed an issue with player blood trails not spawning properly.

Fixed an issue where the gun cylinder rotation would be incorrect.

Fixed an issue where a hint on how to use fuel would appear when it shouldn’t.

Resolved an issue where an item held in your right hand would move across the screen after charging the lantern.

When disarming traps, the camera no longer rotates to random spots.

Fixed missing letters in some names in the end credits.

Fixed a culling issue inside the Warden’s Office in Prison.

Reduced the Stalker’s collider size when inside the hurt state, to prevent it from blocking the player’s path.

The moon should no longer be missing in No Man's Land on some platforms.

Fixed some instances of floating pickup items.

Fixed a culling issue in the corridor outside the Break Room in Soldier Quarters.

Fixed a hole in the geometry in Maintenance.

Jumping up on the table in Administration no longer causes the room's props to disappear.

Resolved an issue where the left hand had a strange pose when certain items were equipped.

The lighter animations have been properly synchronized when using a fuel bomb or a torch.

The painting tripod in Delisle's room now has proper collision.

The big crates in Tunnels now use the correct texture.

Fixed the strange-looking billboard by the sign leading into the Officer Quarters.

Fixed a few instances where the Stalker could get stuck.

Activating a root power switch now retains its state when leaving and returning to a map.

Added a message when trying to use a medkit and bandage when your health is full.

Fixed a rendering issue with the wood shot impact particles.

The large wooden crate with rope handles can now be broken properly.

Grenade explosions can now affect more entities.

Fixed an issue where the crate blocking access to the Tunnels could get stuck.

Removed an invisible obstacle when entering the Arena.

Improved the Stalker's animation when grabbing the player on the ladder.

Improved the lockbox texture. They should now be easier to spot.

Fixed an issue where the Stalker could start stalking the player from inside the holes before it should be able to do so.

Equipping a fuel canister from the inventory no longer causes it to appear in the middle of the screen for a frame.

Fixed an issue where shotgun ammo in the inventory didn't register when trying to load the shotgun.

Fixed a couple of issues where text would be rendered outside of the screen on certain aspect ratios.

Fixed inconsistent behavior when breaking smaller crates.

Large crates and wooden doors can no longer be broken with the revolver.

Note: This patch addresses the listed issues and aims to improve the overall gameplay experience in Amnesia: The Bunker. If you encounter any further problems or have additional feedback, please don't hesitate to contact our support team here: https://frictionalgames.zendesk.com/hc/en-us

Enjoy!

FOLLOW US FOR MORE INFO

Twitter

Fan Discord