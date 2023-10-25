Secrets of Gloomrot Hotfix #11

Share · View all patches · Build 12520430 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 07:06:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Vampires!

We took a moment away from cranking the terrible engines of undeath for the upcoming 1.0 patch to address some important issues, as well as a few minor cosmetic changes to the main menu to reflect social updates and added support for reporting issues.

This hotfix, set to be released shortly, contains the following changes:

Fixed a bug that allowed players with their FPS reduced below 1 to be able to phase through castle doors in some specific locations.

Fixed an issue that allowed Frog form to leap through castle ceilings from specific elevations.

While a castle is under siege, coffins no longer provide healing. This also prevents vampires from healing max health while in combat. This helps address an exploitative tactic used during castle defenses in PvP sieges.

The Stunlock Logo has been updated to the new design in all places.

The “Twitter logo” changed to “X” logo in the main menu.

We have added a “Support” email icon in the main menu, represented by an envelope. This should make it easier for players to find where they can direct feedback and reports.

Improved connectivity for some players that had issues connecting to a local server when playing in offline mode.

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly back up your server saves! Here's how to do it.

Stay vigilant in the shadows of Vardoran, our fellow Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team