Fangtastic Events in NosTale!

Get ready: from 25th October until 8th November, NosVille and Port Alveus will be decked out in eerie Halloween decorations and the mad Professor Macavity, Foxy and Jack O’Lantern will be causing all sorts of creepy mayhem in NosTale! An additional quest, a Halloween costume and a title with powerful effects are also waiting for you!

Event Raids

Jack O’Lantern and His Minions

Defeat the evil pumpkin Jack O’Lantern in the raid! He’s supported by his Pumpkin Bushi and Pumpkin Bomb minions. In reward for victory, you can claim a Halloween raid box.

Amongst others you can pick up a Glowing Pumpkin Hat and creepy Tarot Cards from the raid box in this event.

Foxy and Her Brood

Challenge Foxy and her sneaky brood in the raid! Use Foxy’s Raid Seal to confront her. If you’re successful, you’ll earn her Wonder Chest in reward. With a little luck it might contain Foxy’s Specialist Partner Card!

Foxy is a raid boss with super skills, as well as being a powerful partner. Tame her and she’ll be your loyal companion forever!

The raid seals can be picked up in daily quests. Plus you can earn more rewards by collecting flasks.

Mad Professor Macavity

The mad genius feline is back! Rally seven players around you and start the raid. Two of the eight players will be transformed into Professor Macavity and the Test Subject. Let the hunt begin!

Full details on the raid:

Mad Professor Macavity’s Raid Seal drops in Foxy and Jack O’Lantern’s raids.

The raid can only be attempted 5 times per day. There are however reset tickets.

Exactly 8 players are needed to start the raid.

Players who want to play must bring a pet.

Professor Macavity can drag the Test Subject to him. Both need to work together to capture enemies.

Only the hunted players can open boxes during the raid and receive handy items for the chase.

Hunters can freeze opponents for a short time.

Before hunted players can leave the raid, they must find a key in one of the boxes.

The hunters must prevent the hunted from leaving the raid. For each player caught, the hunters earn a raid box. Caught players leave the raid without a box.

If a hunted player leaves the raid successfully, they earn a raid box.

White Witch Laurena’s Wand appears if the hunted player with the wand is caught.

Reward: Titles with Powerful Effects

In reward for each of the three Halloween raids there is one of these titles in the raid box:

Test Subject: Increases resistance to Fatal Bleeding and other Bleeding by 1%.

Sly Dog: Increases max. MP by 300.

Horror: Deals greater damage to low-level undead monsters by 3%.

Daily Quests

The Cursed 13

Talk to Mary in NosVille to start the quest and earn yourself a title by successfully completing all three Halloween raids 13 times! The ‘Monstrous’ title gives you a 2% chance of triggering Horror when you attack.

Daily Quests from NosVille NPCs

Talk to Eric, Eva Energy, Malcolm Mix and Teoman Topp and pick up handy items in the Trick or Treat Quests! For example, you can get Yellow and Black Pumpkin Sweets, the Halloween Blessing, a Glowing Pumpkin Hat or a Halloween Costume Scroll. Playing the quests will also get you Bags of Sweets which can be exchanged for Jack O’Lantern’s raid seal.

Defeating monsters causes them to drop goodies like Yellow and Black Pumpkin Sweets. You can either gobble them down, or exchange them for a Halloween Costume Scroll or a raid seal for Jack O’Lantern.

Don your Glowing Pumpkin Hat! You’ll be sure to set a new trend in the village! You can get the deadly smart headgear from the Halloween Horror Box or the raid box.

Halloween Costume Scroll: Transform into 10 different creepy critters which you know from the game. The costume gives you 4x attack power and 2x defence power.

NosMall Offers

Pick your favourite monstrous costume and give enemies a good scare: in a few days, our Halloween offers will be available in the NosMall. The costumes grant you positive effects that are even more powerful in the set. Check back regularly – you can get a first look in the video!

Costume effects:

With a 25% probability, incoming light attack damage is reduced by 15%.

Increases all attacks by 7%

Movement speed +1

Headgear effects:

With a 25% probability, incoming shadow attack damage is reduced by 15%.

Increases all attacks by 5%

Set effects:

Movement speed +1

Increases champion XP by 55%

2% probability of triggering ‘Slight Horror’ on the opponent when attacking

Wishing you tons of spooky fun,

The NosTale Team