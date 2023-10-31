New Music DLC, New Features, Yay!

Good day everyone!

After a long period of silence, it's good to be able to present an update again!

We are pleased to announce that we have worked with DREEME (of which you may already know some tracks 😉 ) to produce an exclusive album for Virtual Cottage! The DLC includes 10 brand-new tracks that should make every study session easier.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2661170/Virtual_Cottage__Dreeme_Collaboration_Music

But besides the DLC, there's more!

We have also included these features / quality-of-life improvements:

Revised To-Do List: This version of the To-Do List is a bit easier to use and now also saves the tasks after Virtual Cottage has been closed. It was about time! 🙂

The last task entered in the To-Do Pop-Up is also saved for the next session.

New Options Menu: Time and pet are now in a drop-down options menu.

Minor UI changes

The Halloween decor is back!

Oh, one more thing:

We now have a Discord Community Server! If you feel like it, feel free to stop by. Chat, share food or animal pictures, tell others what you accomplished today, and so on. We look forward to seeing you!

Invite Link: https://discord.gg/8sTZuucF

We want to thank you for your loyalty and feedback. You are the best!

Simone & Josef