Bayan is Here! New Crew Member Updated.

Dear CMDRs,

We are thrilled to announce an exciting new game update that will enhance your gaming experience. Here are the highlights of the update:

New Character - Bayan: We're introducing a new character, Bayan, from the Apple Homeland. You can meet her in the first level of the BOSS mode, and upon successful completion, you will unlock her. Her unique skills and backstory will add depth to the game.

Three New Primary Weapons: We've added three new primary weapon choices to help you better face the challenges posed by your enemies. Each weapon has its own unique characteristics, adding more variety to your adventures.

Balance Adjustments: In pursuit of a fair gaming experience, we've made several balance adjustments to ensure that all weapons and characters have their own value in battle. This will make the game more challenging and enjoyable.

Enhanced Game Pad Support: We're continually improving the interactive of game pad .

We appreciate your ongoing support and feedback. This update has been made possible by your enthusiasm. We hope you enjoy these new additions and continue to have fun playing the game.

Thank you for being a part of Rabat Crew！

Best regards,

What's Up Game Labs