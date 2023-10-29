Dev Blog 12: New Melee Attack and Attrition!

Folks… It’s good to be back! Red Thorn Interactive have finally, after many trials and tribulations, released a massive update for AlexanderBall: A Countryball Tale! There’s a lot to go over, so strap in!

Improvements:

Brand new UI and attacking system that does away with precisely positioning your mouse in the right place to pull off an attack. Now, after selecting the unit you wish to attack with, right click on an enemy in range and new buttons will pop up to help you to pick the direction of your attack!

Attrition! You can’t just park your unit between 6 other enemy units and expect them to be all fine and dandy as the turns change. Now, whenever there is a turn change, any unit with adjacent enemy units will have 10 units killed for each adjacent enemy. This should speed up battles and add another layer of strategic depth to battles.

The enemy previewer is here! Before a battle, you can check the enemy units that will line up against you… for a small fee.

New under-tile indicator UIs when you’re about to do a ranged attack or a volley attack.

Two new enemy commanders have been added to local exhibition and 2-player local multiplayer mode.

We got brand new UI for the skill trees! We had a few placeholder assets in there that have finally been replaced.

Some of the UI have been prettied up - like the settings menu!

New prompt before entering a siege battle in the campaigns! No more getting caught out without siege engineers.

We’ve added more detail to the Experience Panel that shows up after the battle. Now see how many kills each of your units achieved and how many losses they took as well.

An indicator has been added to the Commanders Tab in Army Management if more commanders are capable of being deployed in your formation.

We’ve put in a brand new settings/ legacy point/ hall of fame data structure. You guys may have to redo your settings and Legacy Points may have been wiped. We apologize sincerely. (If you want, you can contact us and we can figure out a way for you to get back your meta-game unlocks).

Fixes:

A problem with the estimated kills from ranged attacks have been fixed.

Sound settings wouldn’t kick-in until you reopen the audio settings panel. This has been fixed.

Fixed some visual issues with Satibarzanes.

If you guys have any questions, comments or feedback, please please let us know. We’ll be up and about and ready to fix anything that our QA lads failed to find. Godspeed!