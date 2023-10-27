Gliding In From the Sky Spring Heeled Jack Enters The Terrordrome!!

This update includes a new playable character Spring Heeled Jack , two new stages and major bugs fixes!!

New Content

Spring Heeled Jack is how selectable from the character selection screen here is his bio:

Wheelchair bound engineer by day, spring-loaded master thief by night. Leroy Jackson has lived in poverty his entire life within the lower end of the streets and being amputated from the knees down made his life that much more difficult. One day after a traumatic event he decided to take matters into his own hands creating artificial legs and robbing the over privileged until one day his eyes were opened to the real world when stealing an artifact from Dracula himself, revealing to truth about the vampiric society that ruled over New York and potentially the world. With newfound knowledge he has joined Alex’s quest to take down The Count once and for all.

New Stage Added: Frankenstein's Sanctuary has been added to the game as a selectable stage, this is the home stage of Frankenstein.

New Stage Added: Erase Warehouse has been added to the game as a selectable stage. This is the home stage of Spring Heeled Jack.

New Features

New Battle Settings for online play, Online has changed and no longer goes to the character selection screen or stage selection. The selected character can be set in this screen, along with the stage. The stage is only selected by the host, and can be changed in the lobby as well.



Online Lobby changes also include Battle settings you can change the selected character also within the lobby and also the stage. You can access this menu by pressing Y/Triangle while inside a lobby with more than one user. When both players ready up a count down will begin once it ends you'll proceed to the loading screen.



New post match lobby after ending a match a new option has replaced the character selection screen option to return to lobby. So you can select different characters and select a new stage.

Online play now allows for 2 extra users to be connected to a lobby, user 3 and 4 will be able to view the match as a spectator. This feature may still have issues so if you looking to spectate a match be sure to enter the lobby as soon as possible.

Improvements

After some debugging with Steam Deck we have found the best settings was to keep the visuals at a Low Setting and while using the latest Proton version 8.0-4. This gives the game more stability while playing on Steam Deck.

Training Mode settings now save after exiting this game mode, current keeping Opponent State to AI will reset back to Stand due to a crash issue that's still being investigated.

On a previous update we had changed how the game would boot up, we found that this change caused the game to take longer to load in to matches. With that said we have greatly improved loading times between matches, in most cases match load will be almost instant when loaded from a SSD. We are still looking in to how we can improve loading times on a HDD but as of right now we still recommend installing the game to a SSD or M.2 drive.

Bug Fixes