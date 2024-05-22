Play RKGK! Out Now!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2146570/RKGK__Rakugaki/]

RKGK is Available Now on Steam!

Cap City used to look completely different. The citizens used to be able to say and do what they wanted. Then B-Corp moved in, run by its cartoonishly evil CEO, Mr. Buff.

Mr. Buff hates the idea of anything that encourages your individuality or self-expression, and wanted to rid the city of anything that didn’t conform to what he wanted. He got his wish. B Corp was able to put up screens all over the city that turned anyone who looked at them into lifeless drones. They drained away everything that made the people, and city, unique and left one way of thinking—Mr. Buff’s way.

Valah and her friends made it their mission to take the city back. Valah’s been drawing most of her life, and now she’s using her graffiti skills to cover every draining screen she can find and bring down B Corp once and for all. Even if that means coming face-to-face with the virtual nightmares that Buff came up with to take her down.

Gameplay

RKGK gameplay prioritizes being fun, fast, colorful, and fluid as you traverse the city to take down B Corp's CEO, Mr. Buff, and his lackies.



Surf, jump, and gain speed to get through the levels faster for a greater challenge. As you come across unwanted enemies patrolling the area, attack them with a jolt of spray paint or your fisticuffs to make them explode! As you keep chaining together your attacks and movements, Valah will activate Defacer Mode to move even faster and get higher scores through the level!

Get the highest scores, spread your art across Cap City, and take down the evil B Corp in RKGK.

We want players to feel like when they were playing their favorite platformer video games from the 90s. We have a strong connection with that “golden era” of gaming and we want to portray a similar experience, where a game can have huge creative freedom and focus on providing a deep sensorial experience, creating a connection between the players through visuals, audio, and tight gameplay, and at the same time, creating a game that does not take itself too seriously.

♥ Wabisabi Games

