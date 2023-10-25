1.95.0 Release Notes

Country Club Leaderboards
- Weekly goals now turn into a club competition
- The leaderboard will show who contributed the most every week!
- Clubs compete against one another for prizes
- Club members can also compete to contribute the most and add credit prizes to the leaderboard
- NOTE: CC leaderboards won't be available in game until update 1.95 is mandatory on all platforms (where you're required to update your game. Estimated expected date 11/6
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several issues related to Country Club Goals when goals used specific courses or coin rooms
- Fixed an issue where Country Club Goal Milestones were changing 24 hours early
- Fixed an issue where external links from Tournament EOG prompts and Inbox Messages weren’t opening web pages on iOS and MacOS
- Fixed an issue where Kiawah Challenge 2 CTTH didn’t show an art asset
- Fixed an issue where Country Clubs below level 7 were able to use the “Super Slow” green option, and the option was giving the wrong green speed when used
- Fixed an issue where the putting line doesn’t move with the aim marker
- Fixed an issue where clash matchups show the Victory label on both clubs when matching up
- Fixed an issue where the left-most main menu card sometimes shows a loading message indefinitely
JDRF Tournament
- Compete for a 50,000 WGT Credit purse while supporting JDRF in raising money for life-saving research to support the type 1 diabetes community
- All those who enter the JDRF Tournament on Wolf Creek will receive a limited edition JDRF pullover for their avatars to rock on the course
- Starting on 11/14
Turkey Beanie
- Turkeys can fly (short distances)
- Let your game soar with a turkey on your noggin
- The Turkey Beanie is now available in the Pro Shop for all you turkey enthusiasts out there.
Five Course Showdown
- Fill up on prizes in a new Showdown! The Five Course Showdown tees off soon and brings you plenty of competition to feast on
- Starting on 11/22
