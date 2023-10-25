 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 25 October 2023

1.95.0 Release Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Country Club Leaderboards

  • Weekly goals now turn into a club competition
  • The leaderboard will show who contributed the most every week!
  • Clubs compete against one another for prizes
  • Club members can also compete to contribute the most and add credit prizes to the leaderboard
  • NOTE: CC leaderboards won't be available in game until update 1.95 is mandatory on all platforms (where you're required to update your game. Estimated expected date 11/6

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed several issues related to Country Club Goals when goals used specific courses or coin rooms
  • Fixed an issue where Country Club Goal Milestones were changing 24 hours early
  • Fixed an issue where external links from Tournament EOG prompts and Inbox Messages weren’t opening web pages on iOS and MacOS
  • Fixed an issue where Kiawah Challenge 2 CTTH didn’t show an art asset
  • Fixed an issue where Country Clubs below level 7 were able to use the “Super Slow” green option, and the option was giving the wrong green speed when used
  • Fixed an issue where the putting line doesn’t move with the aim marker
  • Fixed an issue where clash matchups show the Victory label on both clubs when matching up
  • Fixed an issue where the left-most main menu card sometimes shows a loading message indefinitely

JDRF Tournament

  • Compete for a 50,000 WGT Credit purse while supporting JDRF in raising money for life-saving research to support the type 1 diabetes community
  • All those who enter the JDRF Tournament on Wolf Creek will receive a limited edition JDRF pullover for their avatars to rock on the course
  • Starting on 11/14

Turkey Beanie

  • Turkeys can fly (short distances)
  • Let your game soar with a turkey on your noggin
  • The Turkey Beanie is now available in the Pro Shop for all you turkey enthusiasts out there.

Five Course Showdown

  • Fill up on prizes in a new Showdown! The Five Course Showdown tees off soon and brings you plenty of competition to feast on
  • Starting on 11/22

