Patch #9 Trick or Tweak!

Build 12514831 · Last edited 27 October 2023

Lads! We've got some fresh fixes!

Thank you all for your feedback and reviews, we're going to continue working on DNFC and making it the comfy cozy cuthroat cartel sim you know it can be!

Fixes:

An AI fix at the Beach View business plot which would cause employees trying to pickup boxes from a vehicle to become stuck in a ‘Looking for work’ and ‘Collecting product’ loop.

Stopped camera panning from stuttering if the mouse (invisible at the time) went over UI elements.

Pressing the spacebar could re-press the most recent button, causing delivery destinations to become un-toggled for example.

The cocaine refiner did not have UI stating when it would explode like other volatile appliances.

Rounding error on the Moped and Car in the finances panel, the daily costs of these have been slightly lowered to prevent the rounding error.

If viewing the finances tab (on the current day) and a new day would begin, the button to display the next day would remain inactive.

Stopped the mouse from remaining invisible if released over certain UI elements whilst rotating or panning the camera.

Having a negative bank balance would display two dollar signs rather than a dollar sign and a minus.

Translation key not found error within the finances panel for a vacant plot type.

UI / UX:

When hiring a new employee the list will pan to the new employee and display a highlight animation to clearly show where they are in the list (this is an issue when many employees are hired and a new one is put to the bottom of the list).

This panning and highlighting feature is also used when changing an employee’s or a garage’s sorting color.

Clicking on the employee in the list will get the camera to pan to them and open their inventory for easier configurability.

The ‘Nothing’ key in the schedules menu has been changed to read ‘Not Working’ for clarity.

Firing an employee now requires a press and hold to avoid accidental firings.

QOL

When selecting which products are accepted at appliances, there is now a Deselect / Select All button for faster configuration.

Halloween:

Halloween themed items have been added to the game (3 Carved Pumpkins and 5 Graves).

Various halloween themed changes to the city (these will appear until the 7th November):

Change the chicken logo on vehicles to pumpkins

Put a skeleton on top of the trucks

Turn the sea and rooftop pools color blood red

Change day / night cycle colors to be spooky (evening / night has a red tint)

Balance:

Swapped the unlock costs of the White Hazmat Suit and the Space Suit.

