Hotel Renovator's free Halloween Update is here!

Greetings, Renovators!

A bewitching update to Hotel Renovator arrives just in time for Halloween! Dive into the chilling atmosphere with our latest content additions that will send shivers down your spine and spark your creativity!

What's in the Update?

A Haunting Array of Halloween Decor

Spooky Wallpapers

Pumpkin Extravaganza!

Renovation Rivalry - Halloween Edition!

Our fearless admins, Kuba, Chris, and Piotrek, have conjured up their own Halloween-themed rooms using the new update items. Witness their spine-tingling showdown as they challenge each other to create the ultimate Halloween masterpiece! Watch the bone-chilling battle here and cast your vote for the eeriest creation.



Calling All Renovators: Design your Own Halloween Haunt!

Feeling inspired? We want to see your creativity in action! Craft your own ghoulishly delightful rooms using the Halloween update items and share your designs with us on Discord. The community will have the chance to vote on the most hauntingly impressive creation, and the winner will receive a special treat from the Hotel Renovator team in form of the Indoor Room & Furniture Set DLC!

Let the Halloween renovation festivities begin! We can't wait to see the spooktacular designs you conjure up.

Happy Renovating!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470

