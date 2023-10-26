Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Major Update #2

Hello everyone,

Major update #2 for Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is now live, bringing a new difficulty mode and some other quality of life improvements.

We received many requests for a New Game+ mode in the game, to add more replayability to the experience.

Looking at the game we thought that simply restarting the same playthrough with all the upgrades wasn’t enough.

So we created the H.A.D.E.S. mode, a new difficulty based on Hardcore and we tweaked it a little bit, keeping in mind that the player starts with all the available Frost Grip and weapons related upgrades.

We also addressed other feedback we received, such as the possibility to customize the camera distance and the ability to activate the Automatic Hacking process and the Frost Beam anywhere during the playthrough.

Finally we added the chance to drop Steam Trading Cards from playing the game.

We thank you for all your feedback and your support, if you find other issues you can report them to us on our Discord.

Below are all the changes we made in detail:

H.A.D.E.S. MODE

New difficulty mode, unlocked by completing the “Special Agent” challenge, this mode will feature:

Player will start the game with all Frost Grip and Weapons upgrades unlocked.

Enemies will be stronger and harder to kill.

Altered combat encounters and more enemies to fight a the same time.

EXTRA

Added an option in the Camera menu to customize the distance of the camera from the player.

Added an option in the Bonus menu that completes Hacking minigames automatically, unlockable by completing the “Computer Wizard” challenge.

Added an option in the Bonus menu that gives the player the ability to use the Frost Beam in the game, unlockable by completing the “Highlander” challenge.

FIX AND IMPROVEMENTS