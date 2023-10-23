Second New Aspect Revealed! Meet The Godkeeper!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’re just a few more days from Inkbound’s Next Major Update! On October 27, 10:00 AM PT, Inkbound’s update will go live. Please note, however, that the game will be down for a bit beforehand, so please make sure to save your run as soon as you see the countdown for when the servers will be down.

On October 27, you’ll get to explore TWO new player classes. Last week, I showed off The Chainbreaker, which you can read all about here.

This week, I have another surprise for you. I introduce to you the SECOND of the TWO NEW ASPECTS coming to Inkbound on October 27:

THE GODKEEPER

A Binder once chosen by the Gods of Yore as their champion in the Godscourt Games, the Godkeeper fights to defend these written deities using a divine spear to keep their opponents at bay.

The Godkeeper is one of TWO new aspects coming to Inkbound in this Next Major Update. Like the other aspects, it has three new core Bindings. The first, Impale, is a two part Binding, dealing damage to one enemy before dealing half damage to the one behind it. This Binding will require maneuvering to get right!

The next Binding, Celestial Razor, is one I myself am really excited for! Here is the description of it:

Throw your spear, dealing 40 damage and creating a Celestial copy where it lands. Allies can select the spear, teleport to it and inflicting Marked on the closest Enemy.

Doesn’t that sound awesome?! You not only attack but place a spear on the ground that Allies can pick up and use!

Finally, the third core Binding is Whirlwind. An swinging attack that deals a strong first round of damage before dealing half damage to secondary enemies.

Both THE GODKEEPER and THE CHAINBREAKER will be available for you to explore on October 27th, 2023 when the Next Major Update goes live at 10:00 AM PT. As a reminder, both leveling passes will only be available as cosmetics only DLCs starting on October 27th. If you have the leveling passes before then, you will already have all the content.

Excited for The Godkeeper? Come share your thoughts either on Steam or [Discord.](discord.gg/inkbound) Finally, want to see exclusive concept art of the newest player aspect? Sign-up for our newsletter for more!

As always, thank you so much for supporting Inkbound and the Shiny Shoe team. I hope you’re as excited as I am for this next update!

See you in the Atheneum!

~Cami

Community Manager at Shiny Shoe