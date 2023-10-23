Improvements and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12512552 · Last edited 23 October 2023 – 15:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings,

We are thrilled to announce our latest update, featuring a variety of enhancements:

Mysterious Block Disaster Logic: We've made some notable adjustments to the mysterious block disaster logic. It now presents a captivating blend of 66% disaster and 33% card rewards.

Mac OS Screen Resolution Bug: We are delighted to report that we've successfully addressed and resolved the Mac OS screen resolution bug.

Tutorial Enhancements: We've made several improvements to our tutorials, ensuring a more seamless and informative experience for our users.

Translation Refinements: Our commitment to inclusivity extends to all our users, and we've worked on refining translations to ensure that everyone can fully enjoy our app.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Warm regards,