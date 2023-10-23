PATCH NOTES V1.0072.4692

Here are the patch notes (1.0072.4692):
- Molten armor special set bonus exp gain increased to 40%
- Task manager tasks are now turned off by default in dungeons
- Divine ring with enchant bonus can now maximum give +30 to all stats
- All rank 2 potion effects will now properly reset after death
- Mythic key now has a crafting sound
- Added B-grade "Primal spear" and A-grade "Doom Spear" to crafting
- Spear type weapons in workshop only visbile to Soldier/Warlord
- Fixed issues with achievements not working properly in dungeons
- Added new class icons textures for Necromancer, Lich, Hunter and Beastmaster
- Tweaks to Fear, Raging stomp, Azogas Wrath, Mighty Blow and Stun shot to 50 % reduced crowd control duration on all boss type enemies
- Fixed issues with combat log not triggering in dungeons
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update