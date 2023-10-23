 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 23 October 2023

PATCH NOTES V1.0072.4692

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes (1.0072.4692):

  • Molten armor special set bonus exp gain increased to 40%
  • Task manager tasks are now turned off by default in dungeons
  • Divine ring with enchant bonus can now maximum give +30 to all stats
  • All rank 2 potion effects will now properly reset after death
  • Mythic key now has a crafting sound
  • Added B-grade "Primal spear" and A-grade "Doom Spear" to crafting
  • Spear type weapons in workshop only visbile to Soldier/Warlord
  • Fixed issues with achievements not working properly in dungeons
  • Added new class icons textures for Necromancer, Lich, Hunter and Beastmaster
  • Tweaks to Fear, Raging stomp, Azogas Wrath, Mighty Blow and Stun shot to 50 % reduced crowd control duration on all boss type enemies
  • Fixed issues with combat log not triggering in dungeons
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

