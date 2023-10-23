 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 23 October 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.18 Update

Improvements

Item

  • The iron brazier item has been added. It can help you warm up quickly when it's cold.
  • The fang item has been added.
  • Snake meat item has been added.
  • Roasted snake meat item has been added.
  • Snake skin item has been added.
  • The poison arrow item has been added.
  • Wild strawberry item has been added. It can only be collected in winter.

System

  • The ability to select arrows has been added. You can select by turning the mouse wheel while pulling the bowstring.
  • Arrows have been changed to break and disappear with a certain probability.
  • Under certain circumstances, being bitten by a snake can lead to ‘poisoning.’
  • Seasonal system added. The natural environment and vegetation rules change over time.

*To survive the harsh winter, you must prepare for winter starting in the fall.

  • In winter, a breath effect is added.
  • In winter, the terrain changes to snow.
  • In winter, the sound of footsteps changes to the sound of stepping on snow.
  • Farming cannot be done in winter.

Animals/NPCs

  • Animal snake has been added.
  • In the fall, you can ask NPCs how to prepare for winter.

Balance

  • The cold cycle has been shortened and damage has increased slightly.

Background music, sound effects

  • A sound effect has been added when poisoned.

UI/UX

  • Arrow selection UI has been added.
  • A frozen effect has been added to the border of the screen when in “cold state”.

Bug fix

  • An error in which the Shrine wall modeling in the exhibition hall appeared abnormal has been corrected.
  • Fixed an error where the arrow landing position was incorrect.
  • Fixed an error where the camera would operate abnormally in some situations when surrendering during the archery minigame.
  • Fixed an error where construction would not work abnormally when building a wall on the floor.

