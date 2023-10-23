Korea Dynasty 0.5.18 Update

Improvements
Item
- The iron brazier item has been added. It can help you warm up quickly when it's cold.
- The fang item has been added.
- Snake meat item has been added.
- Roasted snake meat item has been added.
- Snake skin item has been added.
- The poison arrow item has been added.
- Wild strawberry item has been added. It can only be collected in winter.
System
- The ability to select arrows has been added. You can select by turning the mouse wheel while pulling the bowstring.
- Arrows have been changed to break and disappear with a certain probability.
- Under certain circumstances, being bitten by a snake can lead to ‘poisoning.’
- Seasonal system added. The natural environment and vegetation rules change over time.
*To survive the harsh winter, you must prepare for winter starting in the fall.
- In winter, a breath effect is added.
- In winter, the terrain changes to snow.
- In winter, the sound of footsteps changes to the sound of stepping on snow.
- Farming cannot be done in winter.
Animals/NPCs
- Animal snake has been added.
- In the fall, you can ask NPCs how to prepare for winter.
Balance
- The cold cycle has been shortened and damage has increased slightly.
Background music, sound effects
- A sound effect has been added when poisoned.
UI/UX
- Arrow selection UI has been added.
- A frozen effect has been added to the border of the screen when in “cold state”.
Bug fix
- An error in which the Shrine wall modeling in the exhibition hall appeared abnormal has been corrected.
- Fixed an error where the arrow landing position was incorrect.
- Fixed an error where the camera would operate abnormally in some situations when surrendering during the archery minigame.
- Fixed an error where construction would not work abnormally when building a wall on the floor.
Changed files in this update