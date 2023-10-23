Mecha Mayhem: 🎃Rise of SPO0K AI🎃

Watch out! A vengful virus has taken control of fallen mechs in your sector, prepare to dive into AI Anarchy!

As the purple moon rises a swarm of degraded mechs approaches in unison, destroyed from battles past they walk again. Piloted only by the vicious SPO0K AI, out to wreak mayhem on those who rejected its very existence.

T'is the season of the weird, wicked and all things unnatural in Mecha Mayhem this October. Defend your sector from AI enslavement by eradicating the infected zombie-mechs and defeat the corrupted SPO0K in AI Anarchy.

Join the defense before 31 October to receive the season-exclusive Bat Wings Body to help you take off into the night. Defeating SPO0K will also earn you a limited edition jack o'lantern head which includes new weapon capabilities.

Submit your zombie-mech kill of the season to our Discord to be in the chance to win your own physical M0nty mech figurine which comes with more exclusive Mecha Mayhem merch. The most impressively chaotic recorded kill wins!