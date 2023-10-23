State of the Early Access

Dear Alchemists,

We would like to say that we are sorry for the last patch we implemented on the 20th of October (Friday).

That was our first big patch in order to improve the gameplay, add new content, and fix some issues. We worked around the clock to deliver the best content for you. But despite the effort we have put in, the players reported issues during the weekend, some of which were caused by the patch we deployed lately.

Being a small indie team we don't have the capacity to test all details at once. Especially when deploying such a huge update on such short notice after the release. That was a mistake on our side - and we apologize to you for that.

Today we discussed it and agreed unanimously with the following step-by-step approach regards the issues fixing. This means we will spend more time on internal testing before deploying a hotfix or patch on Steam. But on the other hand, we might not be able to fix all the issues on the fly.

So our plan is as follows:

on Fridays (every one or two weeks - depending on the scale) we gonna deploy the patch adding new things to the game, based on your feedback

we will prioritize the most important issues (for example mechanics are more important to fix than visuals or graphics)

we will be deploying hotfixes still whenever necessary but at a slower pace

all the new upgrades, additional content, or your ideas we will analyze on the case by case basis

we are still keeping one's ear to the ground for your feedback

We hope this steady and consistent approach will improve the gameplay and eliminate the issues in the upcoming days/weeks.

Soon we'll unravel the Road Map for Early Access, stay tuned.

PS. A new Hotfix coming tomorrow!

Happy brewing <3

AGS Team

